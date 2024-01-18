Crypto Exchanges Waging War Over Fees, according to Trader Magazine

News provided by

Trader Magazine

18 Jan, 2024, 12:34 ET

Investors in crypto profit from lower fees compared to the world of traditional investment assets

PRAGUE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The realm of crypto exchanges is experiencing profound changes. Alongside introducing new features, key players are drastically reducing their fees. BITmarkets, one of the crypto exchanges featured in Trader Magazine's Top 5 Crypto Exchanges Guide, has recently made a bold move by eliminating spot trading fees altogether.

This development highlights the crypto industry's disruptive potential towards traditional finance. Even the fees of around 0.1%, as charged by another market leader, Bybit, are merely a fraction of what retail customers typically pay to banks or brokers for standard investment orders.

Only time will show whether the elimination of fees will become the standard in crypto markets, or if the current fee war is a temporary phase before market consolidation, similar to what we have seen in traditional finance after the emergence of new market players, and integration and widespread adoption of digital technologies in this industry.

Analysts at Trader Magazine have identified five major crypto exchanges that cater to the broad needs of crypto traders and investors. The analysis examines how these exchanges meet critical security requirements, deemed the alpha and omega of any sensible trader, and compares the crypto trading fees they offer.

The Crypto Exchange Fee Ranking is regularly updated.

Contact[email protected]

During its five years of existence, trader-magazine.com has become an influential international portal for financial education with a focus on investments and crypto markets. Currently, it is published in six language versions, providing daily updated news, reviews, warnings, and educational articles relevant to investors worldwide.

The trader-magazine.com website is owned and operated by Almina Corp a.s.

Disclaimer
The information on trader-magazine.com does not serve as an investment or trading recommendation. The server operator, Almina Corp a.s., is not a registered broker, investment advisor, or broker. The financial products offered by the companies listed on this site pose a high risk and can lead to the loss of all your funds. When trading financial instruments, including but not limited to stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other derivatives such as CFDs, consider whether you understand their mechanisms and be aware of the high risk of losing your funds.

SOURCE Trader Magazine

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.