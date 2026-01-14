Crypto-Globe.com Introduces a New Feature Called Crypto Challenge

PRAGUE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The online portal Crypto-Globe.com is expanding its features with a new interactive gaming section called Crypto Challenge. This new feature combines a fun, simple game with the opportunity for users to enter a raffle for valuable prizes. The aim of the new feature is to offer readers another way to actively engage with the world of cryptocurrencies and finance.

Crypto Challenge is a simple arcade game based on collecting points. During the game, users catch falling objects that represent various elements of the financial world. Each symbol has a specific point value that counts towards the total score.

The game features diamonds, bitcoin, and ETFs, which increase the score, as well as symbols that decrease the score. The goal is to achieve the highest number of points in a single game session.

Prize in Crypto Challenge

The new Crypto Challenge feature offers Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation (2024) as a prize. All users who fill in the required information on the Crypto-Globe website according to the instructions on the page, play the Crypto Challenge game, and achieve a score will be entered into the draw. Participation takes place directly through the website and the associated form.

New feature as part of platform development

The introduction of Crypto Challenge represents a further expansion of the features of Crypto-Globe.com. The new gaming section is intended to complement the existing content and offer users an alternative form of engagement.

About Crypto-Globe

Crypto-Globe.com is an international online portal focused on cryptocurrencies, blockchain, financial markets, and investment topics. The website publishes current news, analyses, comments, and educational content.

The content on Crypto-Globe.com is available in multiple languages, allowing it to reach readers from different countries and regions.

Contact

Hynek Král

Almina Corp a.s.

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861584/Crypto_Challenge_Crypto_Globe.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861583/Crypto_Globe_com.jpg

