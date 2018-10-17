Crypto Hedge Fund Capital Markets Firm Quantreq Adds to Team With Traditional Finance Hires

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantreq Capital Markets, LLC, an international provider of cryptocurrency capital market services and the first crypto fund-only administrator with over $1 billion in assets under administration, announced it has added staff to some of its core teams including the addition of a Chief Operating Officer.

Quantreq has added traditional finance staff to its investor services and capital markets desks coming from firms that include BNP Paribas and Westpac. In addition Quantreq has installed David Goldstein as Chief Operating Officer who comes to the firm with over 20 years' hedge fund experience in prime brokerage and fund administration from HSBC, Conifer Financial Services and most recently Maples Fund Services. Another addition is the company's new Head of Capital Markets, Josh Gibson, coming from Venture Capital firm Bluenode Capital and Citibank's Institutional Foreign Exchange desk in New York. Josh is leading the new prime brokerage product in conjunction with Tezos wallet creator Cryptonomic for Quantreq.

"We are extremely bullish in cryptocurrency and the fact that more institutional firms are coming into the market is a reinforcement that it is here to stay," Quantreq CEO Alex Mascioli says and added, "With Fidelity's big announcement this week and Goldman Sachs further investing in the space via BitGo, investment in experienced human capital to serve our institutional clients is a priority."

Quantreq plans on further expanding their core team and adding to product development as it goes through their A round investment raise which began this month.

Quantreq is a cryptocurrency capital markets firm and the first crypto fund-only administrator. Services provided by the firm include institutional cryptocurrency hedge fund administration, prime services, institutional research, cryptocurrency market data and pricing services, aggregated exchange portfolio management and risk analytics, agency OTC order-flow execution, traditional and digital AML/KYC compliance, investor services and capital introduction. For more information please visit www.quantreq.io

