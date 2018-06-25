Crypto-IoT Security Startup Acreto Taps New Alchemy to Manage Upcoming Token Offering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto-IoT security startup Acreto, fresh from winning the 2018 Best Technology Company award, has tapped New Alchemy to run its upcoming token offering. Seattle-based New Alchemy, a leading blockchain consultancy with over $2.5 billion in market cap raised to date, will handle Acreto's global token offering launch in the third quarter.

Today's fastest-growing technologies are Crypto and the Internet-of-Things (IoT), moreover, these once disparate technologies have come together to form the Crypto-IoT market segment. Traditional security tools are unable to protect these technologies, especially when used together. Acreto's platform secures distributed and mobile Ecosystems, and the token offering will give token investors the chance to participate in this rapidly growing market with a company that is already recognized as a key innovator.

"As a leader in the token offering market, we carefully select the companies that we work with in order to support the highest quality clients. We have been extremely impressed with the Acreto team's management, product, and go-to-market," says Theron Andrews, VP of Client Marketing of New Alchemy. "They are one of the most experienced teams we have worked with. This is especially valuable in this emerging crypto market where many coin offerings are from companies with first-time management and theoretical products. Acreto has a real product that the market unequivocally needs and an experienced and progressive management team that has achieved five successful exits. We look forward to a successful global token launch and sale."

IoT technologies are some of the biggest consumers of Crypto-Currency and Blockchain. Crypto-IoT technologies are being embedded in many platforms to process transactions and validate data in industries such as medical, transportation, supply-chain and smart-buildings. With or without industry standards, securing these mobile and often distributed platforms is complicated, especially when IoTs need to operate on remote third-party networks. IoTs, which can range from $5 sensors to multi-million-dollar mining machines, are purpose-built, vary in capability and are often resource-challenged, which makes the entire Crypto-IoT platform extremely vulnerable to hacking.

However, despite conflicting industry information, Crypto and Blockchain are not secure. Acreto's patent-pending platform is designed to secure the entire Crypto-IoT ecosystem including IoTs, applications, clouds, and users end-to-end.

"As we continue to hit our milestones to deliver the most advanced, comprehensive security platform for IoT and Crypto-IoT Ecosystems, we're ready to create a new market with our offering," says Thad Eidman, Acreto's COO. "We're counting on New Alchemy's experience and expertise to help us launch our SEC-compliant token to security-conscious participants in all global markets."

About Acreto Cloud Security

Acreto delivers advanced security for Crypto-IoT Ecosystems, from the cloud. IoTs are slated to grow to 50 Billion by 2021 and are on track to be the biggest consumers of Blockchain and Crypto technologies. Acreto's Ecosystem security protects Crypto / Blockchain and Clouds as well as all purpose-built IoTs that are unable to defend themselves in-the-wild. The Acreto platform offers simplicity, agility and is guaranteed to protect IoTs for their entire 8-20 year lifespan. The company is founded and led by an experienced management team, with multiple successful cloud security innovations. Learn more by visiting Acreto on the web at https://acreto.io or on Twitter @acretoio.

