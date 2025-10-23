Crypto ISAC Welcomes Phantom as First Charter Member to Advance Industry-Wide Crypto Security Collaboration

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( Crypto ISAC ) today announced that Phantom, the leading cryptowallet trusted by more than 15 million users, has joined as its first charter member. The addition of Phantom marks a significant milestone in Crypto ISAC's mission to strengthen security collaboration across the digital asset ecosystem. Phantom joins founding members including Coinbase, the Solana Foundation, and Binance.US in working together to share intelligence, address vulnerabilities, and foster resilience across the crypto industry.

Phantom's membership underscores its deep commitment to building safe, easy-to-use crypto products through collaboration, intelligence sharing, and proactive threat detection. As one of the most widely used entry points to crypto and DeFi, Phantom plays a critical role in keeping crypto users safe and securing the broader ecosystem. The announcement follows the appointment of Clement Chen as Head of Security, bringing nearly two decades of experience from roles at Robinhood, LinkedIn, and Hidden Road to further strengthen Phantom's security posture.

"We are honored to join the Crypto ISAC community and contribute to its mission of strengthening security across the crypto ecosystem," said Clement Chen, Phantom's Head of Security. "Phantom has a responsibility not just to protect our own users, but to help lead the entire ecosystem toward a safer, more resilient future."

"We're pleased to welcome Phantom to the Crypto ISAC community," said Justine Bone, Executive Director of the Crypto ISAC. "As one of the most trusted crypto products, Phantom brings a user-focused perspective and technical scale that advance our collective mission. Their membership underscores the strong momentum of Crypto ISAC as we unite wallets, exchanges, foundations, and DeFi providers to strengthen the resilience of the global crypto ecosystem."

About Crypto ISAC:

Crypto ISAC is a member-driven, not-for-profit organization uniting leading crypto innovators to strengthen the security and resilience of the digital asset ecosystem. By collaborating to identify vulnerabilities, share actionable intelligence, and counter malicious activity, Crypto ISAC empowers members to stay ahead of emerging threats. Founded by industry leaders, Crypto ISAC is dedicated to building trust, advancing cryptosecurity, and shaping a safer, more secure crypto ecosystem for the future.

About Phantom:

Phantom is the world's leading cryptowallet, making digital assets more accessible, intuitive, and secure for its community of more than 15 million users. Phantom is building a full-stack finance platform, with the wallet as its home base, allowing a new generation of users to explore crypto by providing low-cost transactions and a seamless user experience. With its recent launch of Phantom Cash, an in-app money suite for everyday use cases, and $CASH, the first stablecoin built on a new platform from Bridge and Stripe, Phantom is making consumer finance more accessible, easy-to-use, and global. For more information, visit phantom.com .

Media Contact:

Christina Cravens, Crypto ISAC – [email protected]

Phantom– [email protected]

SOURCE Crypto ISAC