Crypto Keyboard: Monke Allows Users to Send Minter-Based Coins Without Leaving the App

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monke, a service built atop the Minter blockchain that enables near-instantaneous transfers of coins issued on the network, has revealed that it will submit its application to the App Store for review in the coming weeks.

The defining feature of Monke's solution is that users can send any Minter-powered coin without ever leaving the application they are in, provided that user experience of a given app implies the use of a keyboard.

Below is a video showcasing the keyboard's capabilities:

https://vimeo.com/358790422

"Minter blockchain is lightning-fast, processing transactions in five seconds on average. Our product, however, aims to make things even faster for the end-user. Take, for example, a situation where you didn't chip in for your friend's housewarming gift. To fix it, you would normally have to open the wallet first, then copy-paste the address, and so on. With Monke, you can do all of that right in your group chat; the only thing you need is already there, it's your keyboard," said Alexey Sidorov, Monke's creator. "I also believe it's an interesting case for a crypto project as native integration with some giant messenger could take years."

Monke keyboard is already available on TestFlight and Google Play.

Minter Development Foundation is a U.S.-based entity supporting the development and adoption of the Minter blockchain ecosystem that allows individuals and organizations to create and manage their own coins and exchange them at a fair price with absolute and instant liquidity.

