Crypto Leaders Announce the Launch of 'hi' to Drive Mass Adoption

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's first membership powered financial service for crypto and fiat - hi - announced that in under two months of private beta, it has gained over 300,000 members from 130 countries and is now extending its services from Telegram to WhatsApp messenger and added a web app (web.hi.com).

hi will be leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community powered. As members are the key stakeholders of the hi ecosystem, the firm is committed to maximizing membership value - not profits.

The pilot service is a cross-ecosystem financial services platform through the world's most popular social media messengers - hi is already on your phone. With no added fees and no markups, hi services will soon be accessible through a mobile app. Membership will also come with lifestyle and digital benefits which will be determined with community input.

Proven Team: Composed of a team of entrepreneurs, technologists, and thinkers who are devoted to revolutionizing the global financial infrastructure, hi is drawing from leading crypto and tech companies such as Bitcoin.com, Crypto.com, Tencent and Alibaba, as well as financial services firms such as JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and GLG. The team has both the experience and resources to fully execute hi's vision.

Sean Rach, former CMO of Crypto.com said: "In the current system, the people with less money pay more for financial services. Hard-earned income is eroded by fees while payday loans and finance charges are usurious. Having taken a fresh look, the team seeks to address the very core issue - the profit motive of financial corporations. The hi Foundation, a Singapore-based not-for-profit, has designed hi from the ground up to maximize membership value - not profits. Next, with no app required to download to start, members can join in seconds. We look forward to building an active community that is rewarded with benefits as we grow."

Stefan Rüst, former CEO of Bitcoin.com added: "I welcome the explosion of messenger services offering many features including the ability to send money, the final frontier if you will. hi is a powerful expression of messaging with money - the ultimate way to exchange value with your friends."

Membership makes the difference: Building a substantial and engaged membership base and leveraging the proprietary hi Dollar, hi seeks to build the world's first membership economy grounded on transparency and community.

Rapid Development of Platform Underway: hi has launched its website at hi.com with details of the hi service, hi Dollars (its membership token) and the associated rewards program. A robust roadmap which details the phased development of the hi platform is also provided.

About hi

hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value - not profits. For more information, visit hi.com.

