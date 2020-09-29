Crypto-Lending Goes Mobile With CoinLoan

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinLoan, an international crypto-lending platform, rolled out the updated app to make asset management prompt and friction-free. According to the company's announcement , all the services previously available only from a desktop are now at a distance of a few taps. In the time it takes to brew a cup of coffee, users can get a loan, start earning interest on crypto or make a currency swap.

The app was updated on the 21st of September, since then, it has become a hit on Google Play and App Store . Suffice to say, the CoinLoan app was the #1 Android app for the search term "crypto" at the moment of writing.

What makes CoinLoan the ultimate crypto app:

Interest Account, the feature that allows users to earn up to 10.3% on idle assets annually just for parking them on the platform.

the feature that allows users to earn up to 10.3% on idle assets annually just for parking them on the platform. Instant Loans, the place for asset-backed loans with interest rates as low as 4.5%. No paperwork or credit checks needed.

the place for asset-backed loans with interest rates as low as 4.5%. No paperwork or credit checks needed. Crypto Exchange is the perfect tool to buy, sell, and swap assets at competitive rates, with no deposits and withdrawals fees.

Tied together, the tools mentioned above create a multi-purpose platform for asset management, beneficial for traders and miners, investment funds, private investors and all the crypto enthusiasts who feel the confidence in the future of digital finance.

Speaking about the confidence, earlier this month, CoinLoan received the renewed European virtual currency provider license proving, by its example, that crypto companies can provide their services within the official white market.

