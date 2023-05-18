Crypto Meets Cabinetry: Nelson Cabinetry Leads the Home Improvement Industry into the Blockchain Era

News provided by

Nelson Cabinetry

18 May, 2023, 12:57 ET

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Cabinetry, a premier provider of ready-to-assemble (RTA) kitchen and bathroom cabinets, is thrilled to announce its new acceptance of cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. This innovative move arises in response to the escalating popularity of digital currencies and the swelling demand from customers desiring to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies for their purchases.

 As a company with a futuristic vision, Nelson Cabinetry persistently seeks ways to innovate, ensuring the shopping experience for their customers remains convenient and seamless. By embracing cryptocurrency, they provide their customers with a rapid, secure, and effortless payment method for their cabinetry needs. Their entrance into the expanding roster of businesses that accept cryptocurrency not only eases the lives of their customers but also positions Nelson Cabinetry at the forefront of the dynamic e-commerce landscape.

Cryptocurrency brings several advantages over traditional payment methods, including reduced transaction fees and swift processing times. Customers who opt to pay with cryptocurrency can avail themselves of these benefits while relishing the high-quality, affordable cabinets that are the hallmark of Nelson Cabinetry.

Committed to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience, Nelson Cabinetry views their acceptance of cryptocurrency as a significant stride towards realizing that objective.

About Nelson Cabinetry
Nelson Cabinetry is a family-owned business that has been providing high-quality, affordable RTA kitchen and bathroom cabinets to customers across the United States and Canada for over 10 years. With a focus on quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service, we have become a trusted name in the industry. For more information about Nelson Cabinetry and its products, visit www.nelsonkb.com.

SOURCE Nelson Cabinetry

