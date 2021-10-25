Crypto Miners Adapt to a Rapidly Shifting Market Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The price of Bitcoin reached a new record last week, crossing the USD 65,000 mark. Yet, according to a report by Bloomberg, some strategists believe there is still room to grow. Some analysts see the next test at around USD 90,000. "Initial upside targets for Bitcoin above USD 65,000 lie near USD 72,500, then USD 89,000, and thought to be definitely within reach on this breakout of former peaks," Fundstrat wrote in a report Wednesday. Overall, Bitcoin's recent rally has brough optimism back to the market. According to Fidelity Director of Global/Macro, Jurrien Timmer, the ongoing rally in Bitcoin could continue towards new record heights over the next two years, Markets Insider reported. Based on his proprietary supply-and-demand model, Timmer sees Bitcoin reaching USD 100,000 by 2023 as momentum traders begin to buy into the recent rally. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)

This increase in the price of Bitcoin comes despite China's full-blown crackdown on cryptocurrencies. The Wall Street Journal reported that Huobi Global, which is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said it would close all user accounts in mainland China by the end of the year, just days after the country's central bank declared all crypto-related transactions illegal. The exchange will also gradually retire existing accounts in China by the end of 2021 to ensure the safety of its customers' assets. Nevertheless, cryptocurrency miners are adapting to the new conditions by moving to countries that are open to digital currencies and the related mining operations. Meanwhile, the U.S. has become one of the main hubs of the Bitcoin mining market.

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), transitioning to "BlockQuarry," pending name change, announced yesterday breaking news that, "the first phase of its Southeastern U.S. project to pair 56,000 mining rigs with 200 megawatts ("MW") of power is now nearing completion, which constitutes the infrastructure build-out to deploy 20 MW of power to self-contained cryptocurrency mining Pods.

Larry Sossamon, President, and Chic Blanton, Vice President of Sossamon Construction Co., Inc., commented, "We are very excited to be working with the Bit5ive team, a leading pioneer in the crypto mining space, on this exciting project. We have made excellent progress as we near completion of the first phase of over 200MW of crypto mining parks in South and North Carolina. These projects represent some of the most innovative of their kind, and stand to create many new jobs and new opportunities in the area."

Company management also notes that Bit5ive will begin delivering the first tranche of new mining Pods to the site over coming weeks.

"Even with supply chain issues, we have managed to manufacture in record time," noted Alonzo Pierce, Chair and President of ISW Holdings. "We will continue to do our best to hit our schedule objectives despite difficult market conditions, and we are thrilled to start deploying our Gen4 Pods to the site as the project ramps up. We are also excited to report that engineering and planning have gotten underway on the next sites to be developed starting in early 2022."

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) reported earlier last month that DMint, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of OLB ("DMint"), is deploying its first lot of some one-hundred cryptocurrency mining computers for operation at its newly acquired data centers. The Antminer S19j Pro is specifically configured to mine Bitcoin and is planned to be up and running by the end of September. "Putting these new mining computers to work is the first step in building out our cryptocurrency mining operations that are expected to grow to serve some one thousand miners by the end of the year," said Ronny Yakov, OLB Chief Executive Officer. "We recognize the high energy requirements and potential environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, and DMint's business plan includes our commitment to utilize green energy sources."

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported earlier last month that DMG Blockchain, (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, will become the first North American Bitcoin miner, excluding Marathon, to join Marathon's mining pool, MaraPool. On Monday September 13, 2021, DMG Blockchain will begin pointing 100% of its hash rate towards MaraPool, as the pool opens to additional Bitcoin mining companies. MaraPool is a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining pool that is focused on reducing the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining through carbon neutral mining. The pool, which is fully audited by a third-party firm in the U.S., provides its members with industry leading transparency, an intuitive reporting system, and access to exclusive services from NYDIG.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) announced earlier this year that the Company has completed the designing of a chip for simultaneous Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (Doge) mining as an addition to our current portfolio of cryptocurrency mining chip designs. The Company believes the new design will allow the Company to construct high performance cryptocurrency mining machines superior to other mining machines currently on the market. Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "The completion of the designing is a credit to our increased investment in R&D in recent years. We have made tremendous efforts to build up our R&D team and accelerate product iteration and innovation. In the future, we will focus on developing more mainstream cryptocurrency mining machines, and we are considering designing more mining chips compatible with multiple cryptocurrencies. We believe it will help increase our revenue from the cryptocurrency mining business and optimize our product offering structure along the blockchain industry value chain."

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) announced back in August that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited ("NBTC") and a Kazakhstan company LGHSTR Ltd. ("LGHSTR") have signed a non-binding investment memorandum to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan. According to the investment memorandum, NBTC and LGHSTR will own 51% and 49% of the joint venture respectively. NBTC will control the board of directors of the joint venture. The joint venture plans to invest and build cryptocurrency mining sites with a total capacity of 200MW within two years. NBTC will have the priority to deploy cryptocurrency mining machines owned by NBTC or its partners. When the 200MW mining sites construction is fully completed, taking S19 Antminers as an example, the sites are expected to be able to deploy more than 50,000 S19 Antminers and accommodate about 5EH/s of hash power. The joint venture will also carry out operation and maintenance of cryptocurrency mining machines in Kazakhstan. The joint venture plans to complete the construction of 20MW in September 2021; a total of 100 MW is expected to complete by the end of 2021 cumulatively; and a total of 200MW is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 cumulatively.

