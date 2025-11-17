Crypto Platform KuCoin Invests in Australia with New Office and Local Leadership

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, has appointed James Pinch as Australian Managing Director and established a local headquarters in Sydney, along with a dedicated leadership team for its expanding operations.

The new Sydney CBD office will serve as KuCoin's Australian hub, creating skilled roles in compliance, operations, cybersecurity, and product development over the next 12 months.

James brings extensive experience from Australia's financial services sector, including traditional finance, mergers, acquisitions, and fintech. He has founded and scaled disruptor businesses focused on efficiency and transparency.

These initiatives underscore KuCoin's commitment to regional growth, regulatory compliance, and institutional-grade security for local users.

James commented: "KuCoin is doubling down on Australia, investing in local jobs and capabilities—great news for the crypto industry. Australian investors are serious about digital assets, with the market projected to grow nearly 20% to US$1.2bn by 2026.[1] They demand transparency, stability, and innovation, which KuCoin delivers through robust engagement and top-tier security."

"The appointment of James Pinch signals our seriousness about Australia," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "The Australian market is maturing. Users and regulators alike are demanding higher standards of security and compliance. Our team's mandate is to deliver world-class protection, deeper liquidity, and a transparent relationship with regulators."

KuCoin will also be a sponsor this week at the Australian Crypto Convention in 2025 to engage the community and support industry growth. The partnership with Adam Scott under the theme "Integrity First. Trading on KuCoin Next." highlights security and reliability.

"I've been following the crypto space for several years and have been impressed by KuCoin's commitment to security and transparency," said Adam. "As someone who values precision, discipline and long-term thinking, I see these same qualities in how KuCoin approaches the market. I'm proud to partner with a platform that's raising the bar for the entire industry, and I'm looking forward to engaging with the Australian crypto community through this partnership."

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions, including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognised by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun. KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025, and CCSS certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong. Notably, KuCoin is the only top global exchange to have achieved all four major security certifications, underscoring its industry-leading standards in safeguarding user assets.

