Crypto Prime Broker Floating Point Group Appoints Chris Hazelton as Director of Marketing

As the first marketing hire, the addition sets a foundation with strong crypto and cybersecurity marketing experience

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Floating Point Group (FPG), a cryptocurrency prime brokerage with an institutional trading desk and settlement platform announced that Chris Hazelton has joined as Director of Marketing.

Hazelton has more than fifteen years of experience in marketing and market research, the last seven of which he spent leading product marketing for crypto and cybersecurity services. He built and led marketing teams for custody technology provider Fireblocks, mobile security pioneer Lookout, as well as BlackBerry's $400m enterprise software division. His experience also includes 10 years as an industry analyst with S&P Market Intelligence and IDC Research.

As Director of Marketing Hazelton will drive FPG's brand-building and market leadership across demand generation, content, PR, social, and product marketing. As well as championing customers scaling their crypto businesses with FlowVault .

"Blockchain and cryptocurrency companies are remarkably unsuccessful as a cohort in communicating what they do," said Kevin March, Co-Founder of Floating Point Group. "Chris's experience as a marketing leader at several exceptional businesses will help us refine our message to an institutional audience that's overwhelmed with new information and show tangible examples of how we've helped customers like them scale successfully in crypto."

FPG aims to be a pillar of unrivaled access to cryptocurrency for institutions interested in the value digital assets hold. Hazelton will use his crypto marketing experience, which includes launching the first permissioned DeFi pool and first Web3 development platform, to work directly with FPG's co-founders to build a roadmap to empower the next wave of institutional adoption.

About Floating Point Group

Floating Point Group is a crypto prime brokerage platform and agency trading desk for asset managers that removes the barriers and complications to access liquidity across a broad set of markets in order to deploy advanced cryptocurrency-centric strategies at scale. The company carries insurance for custodied cryptocurrencies and is regulated in the U.S.; FPG has also secured VASP registration in the Cayman Islands.

Floating Point Group is backed by Tribe Capital, Coinbase Ventures, FAST by GettyLab, Borderless Capital, CapitalX, Formulate Ventures, BoxOne Ventures, Seabury Global Markets, AngelList's Naval Ravikant, and a host of angel and institutional investors.

For more information, visit floating.group .

