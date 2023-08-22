Crypto Theft Lawyers | Dilendorf Law Represents Coinbase Victims

News provided by

Dilendorf Law Firm

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dilendorf Law Firm, headquartered in New York, is a legal practice specializing in cryptocurrency matters since 2017.

We are currently investigating cases involving individuals who have been affected by cyberattacks and fraudulent activities, resulting in the theft of funds from Coinbase, Gemini and other major cryptocurrency exchanges.

U.S. consumer protection and cybersecurity laws stand in favor of individuals seeking to recover stolen cryptocurrency from exchanges, regardless of whether they've fallen victim to sim-swapping, phishing attacks, or other forms of scams.

Regulated cryptocurrency exchanges are accountable for ensuring the security of consumer funds against well-known risk vulnerabilities and upholding compliant anti-fraud detection systems.

"We empathize deeply with the distressing impact that cyber-attacks and scams can inflict on individuals and their financial security. Our core mission is to extend legal guidance and unwavering support to those who have suffered financial losses due to these malicious activities.

The U.S. Government and some of the states have entrusted cryptocurrency exchanges with financial licenses to enhance their operation in a secure manner that prioritizes consumer protection," said Max Dilendorf, the founding partner of Dilendorf Law Firm. 

Individuals whose funds have been taken from the Coinbase exchange are encouraged to contact Dilendorf Law Firm for guidance in exploring potential avenues to recover their losses.

Irrespective of the circumstances surrounding theft from a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, the potential to recover the funds remains a viable option in accordance with the applicable consumer protection and cybersecurity regulations that govern exchanges.

The firm's team of cryptocurrency lawyers will evaluate each case individually, providing tailored guidance and support throughout the legal process.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit Dilendorf Law Firm's Website or get in touch with us via email at [email protected] or by phone at 212.457.9797.

Dilendorf Law Firm, PLLC
85 Broad Street
New York, NY 10004

[Attorney Advertising]

SOURCE Dilendorf Law Firm

Also from this source

SIM Swap Lawyers | Dilendorf Law Represents Victims against Crypto Exchanges and Phone Carriers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.