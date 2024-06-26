Crypto Unicorns Launches on Xai with New Features and Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Unicorns, the unicorn breed, battle and collect web3 game, launched on Xai on June 25, 2024, with a new native marketplace, faster gas-free transactions for all users, and Xai and CU token rewards. The launch comes after a successful migration from the Polygon Network to the gaming-centric layer-3 blockchain. The newly migrated 'Shadowforge' will also go live within days of the game's release, offering players a more passive gameplay experience, earning additional rewards in the process.

Players will be able to earn Xai rewards daily by logging in and completing tasks. Shadowcorn owners will also receive additional Xai rewards by minting minions in the Shadow Forge, a feature where players can harvest resources, craft rituals, and mint minions to improve leaderboard standings and participate in future Shadowcorn vs Unicorn game loops.

The launch comes nearly a week ahead of Crypto Unicorns' Play to Airdrop campaign, which players will be able to complete to earn additional Xai rewards. The Play to Airdrop campaign will launch on July 1, 2024, and will run for two months. At the same time, Xai will also launch the Vanguard Campaign, which will have Crypto Unicorns quests aimed at encouraging players to complete different in-game objectives.

"Launching Crypto Unicorns on Xai is a game-changer for our community," said Aron Beierchmitt, CEO of Crypto Unicorns developer Laguna Games. "With faster, gas-free transactions, a new marketplace, and enhanced features, the player experience is significantly improved. By combining these advancements with hyper deflationary tokenomics, we are setting the stage for a stable and sustainable in-game economy. Two years of bear market building is finally coming to fruition!"

Since the announcement of its migration, Crypto Unicorns has gained interest and support from the Xai and Arbitrum communities. Game partners such as Neotokyo, Game 7, and the Xai Foundation have all been promoting the launch online, with project founders and crypto gaming Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) among the first to play Crypto Unicorns since it moved blockchains.

The game has also been exploring ways to ensure a more stable economy within the game to set it up for long-term sustainability. The game will be implementing two DAO proposals which will increase scarcity on the circulating supply of CU tokens. The first is a buy and burn system where 50% of all ETH earned by the treasury will be used to purchase and burn CU. The second is a monthly token burn mechanism where CU tokens used in-game will be burnt from supply on a weekly basis. This also includes a retroactive burn of 6.48 million CU tokens to account for past 2 years of in-game activity, bringing the total burn to around 15% of the total token supply.

In summary, these changes will mean that every action taken by players within the CU ecosystem helps support the $CU token.

Crypto Unicorns is the first game to migrate from Polygon to Xai, and among the first to launch on the layer-3 solution.

CryptoUnicorns is a Breed, Battle and Collect game on blockchain. Players engage in a variety of PVE & PVP activities using unique Unicorn NFTs. They can breed unicorns, join a tribe, build digital kingdoms, and compete against other players while earning tokens and other NFTs while playing. CryptoUnicorns is developed by Laguna Games and backed by Backed VC, BITKRAFT Ventures, and Delphi Digital.

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

