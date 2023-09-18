Crypto Wallet Market to grow by USD 686.05 million from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by People's inclination towards digital currency- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crypto wallet market by product (software-based and hardware-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to the Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the crypto wallet market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 686.05 million, according to Technavio. People's inclination towards digital currency is a key factor driving market growth. Digital currencies offer a world of possibilities with faster and more affordable bank transfers, a boom in retail e-commerce, an increase in currency transactions in low-income countries, and an increase in international remittances. Furthermore, payment in digital currency will reduce payment risks in the financial system. The need for a reliable, long-term store of value is a popular reason to invest in cryptocurrencies. Most cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, have a limited supply constrained by mathematical algorithms. Hence, this inclination toward digital currencies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026

Market Challenge

The misuse and security attacks that confine the adoption of cryptocurrencies is significant challenge restricting market growth. Many regulators are concerned about criminals increasingly abusing digital currency for illegal activities, as it is an unregulated, decentralized, and uncontrolled exchange platform. Furthermore, criminals use digital currencies to carry out a variety of illegal activities, including tax evasion, money laundering, and terrorist financing. Businesses and governments are concerned that criminals can hide their financial activities from authorities due to the decentralized and anonymous nature of digital money transfers. In addition, the government has the right to restrict cryptocurrency exchanges according to legislation regarding the monitoring of illegal activities. Hence, this inclination toward digital currencies is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The crypto wallet market is segmented by product (software-based and hardware-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The crypto wallet market share growth by the software-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software-based segment growth can be attributed to how simple it is to use, as software-based wallets operate online. Software wallets are essentially desktop apps or browser add-ons that make it easy to send, receive, and store cryptocurrencies . Since funds are held online, software wallets are also known as hot wallets. The growth of the software segment can be attributed to its ease of use as software wallets operate online. Furthermore, it acts like a browser plugin, allowing users to easily interact with things like decentralized applications and decentralized finance ( DeFi ) protocols. In addition, software wallets relate to public and private keys, which facilitate transactions and serve as a guarantee of security. Hence, this inclination toward digital currencies is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

With a 41% share, North America is currently the largest market for Crypto Wallets due to the presence of new players and growing demand from this region.

Key Companies in the Crypto Wallet Market:

ARCHOS SA, Binance Services Holdings Ltd., BitGo Inc., BitLox Ltd., BitPay Inc., Bittrex Global GmbH, Breadwinner AG, Coinkite Inc., CoolBitX Ltd., ELLIPAL Ltd., Exodus Movement Inc., Gemini Trust Co. LLC, iFinex Inc., Ledger SAS, OPOLO Sarl, SecuX Technology Inc., ShapeShift AG, Shift Crypto AG, Sofitto NV, and Trezor Company sro

Crypto Wallet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.19% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 686.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ARCHOS SA, Binance Services Holdings Ltd., BitGo Inc., BitLox Ltd., BitPay Inc., Bittrex Global GmbH, Breadwinner AG, Coinkite Inc., CoolBitX Ltd., ELLIPAL Ltd., Exodus Movement Inc., Gemini Trust Co. LLC, iFinex Inc., Ledger SAS, OPOLO Sarl, SecuX Technology Inc., ShapeShift AG, Shift Crypto AG, Sofitto NV, and Trezor Company sro Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

