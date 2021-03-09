CryptoBigfoot NFT Crypto Art Collection Launched on OpenSea Ethereum Blockchain

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new NFT art collection called CryptoBigfoot has been launched. The artwork is available at OpenSea which is the first and largest marketplace for user-owned digital goods. The collection captures the elusive mystery of Bigfoot in one of a kind hand-made NFT crypto art. CryptoBigfoot was created by enigmatic artist danosongs whose content is used in thousands of videos, podcasts, games and apps. Since the collection's inception each work has sold within a few hours of listing. Many works already have bids for secondary sales. New pieces are released several times a week.

CryptoBigfoot #3 Ozong

An NFT is a non-fungible token which is a type of cryptographic coin that represents a unique item. Non-fungible tokens cannot be exchanged for equal value. This is different when compared to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple which are fungible (fixed). NFTs are unique, mostly liquid, usable and verifiably scarce across many applications. This makes them the perfect technology for issuing original digital art.

Crypto art is a kind of art related to blockchain technology. Well known collections include CryptoPunks, CryptoKitties, Hashmasks and CyberKongz. Emerging as a niche genre of artistic work following the development of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in the mid to late 2010s, crypto art quickly grew in popularity in large part because of the unprecedented ability afforded by the underlying technology for purely digital artworks to be bought, sold, or collected by anyone in a decentralized manner.

