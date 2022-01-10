CryptoBoxers, the First Blockchain Boxing Video Game, Re-Enters the Ring with NFT Apparel

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was late 2019 when CryptoBoxers, the very first boxing video game with an ecosystem in cryptocurrency, based on the blockchain, announced a projected entry date into the gaming market. Then Covid hit, and the world was propelled into an unexpected twelfth round. Cryptocurrency however, emerged from the pandemic, becoming a mainstream force, and CryptoBoxers followed the lead, rising before the referee's final ten second countdown. Game creator and CEO of Me N Mines Media, Andrew Gilliam, has victoriously announced that CryptoBoxers is now entering the ring of fashion, with a new CryptoBoxers NFT apparel line, in anticipation of the game's pending release date with newly developed features.

CryptoBoxers has been busy planning, plotting, and partnering with select professional boxers to customize NFT packages to be released as the first in a series of rounds that include NFT apparel. The first round series includes past champions Michael Spinks, Lamon Brewster, Poison Junior Jones, Billy Wright, Montell Griffin, Buster Douglas and female champion boxer Tracy Byrd. Current champions and contenders include Austin Trout, Alexander Frank, Carlos Takam, Helen Joseph, Yoselin Fernandez, Chevelle Hallback, Oxiandia Castillo, Yahu Blackwell, Evander Castillo, Jean Carlos Vargas, WBC Heavyweight Champion Danielle Perkins, and their first NFT referee, the legendary Tony Weeks.

Utilizing the latest technology, each boxer sends images to the CryptoBoxers team. The images are then transformed into singular, explosive, alter dimensional patterns and transfixed on to hoodies, long sleeves, and t-shirts. The boxer's apparel is then linked to them as an opportunity for additional branding in the digital space while tapping into the crypto commodity market. The CryptoBoxers NFT apparel line is already expanding into other areas, while active professional boxers are currently taking their pattern to the ring wearing their NFT wardrobe gear for the fighter's corner, press conferences and weigh-ins. Merchandise is currently priced at a 1000% off for a limited time at https://crypto-boxers.myshopify.com/ with the official CryptoBoxers NFT platform set to launch later this year.

Creating revenue streams for embattled athletes was always Andrew Gilliam's plan when he first envisioned CryptoBoxers in 2018. A hip hop historian with a background in online marketing, Gilliam has over two decades of experience in his field. "With CryptoBoxers, any professional boxer can secure additional income, whether they are active or non-active, whether they have social media or not. Our vision for the expanded NFT platform is projected to add millions to the sport of boxing outside of the ring while allowing the fans to connect and feel the genuine presence of each boxer," notes Gilliam.

"We envision this portion of what we can fully offer as a hybrid version of EA Sports. Instead of our company and staff members lining their pockets, we partner first with them, the athlete, then we monetize with them, to create and give them a passive income that increases with minimum involvement. Our NFT apparel is starting with round one. Beyond just game play, revenue is created through every opportunity the digital world allows," asserts Gilliam.

CryptoBoxers is a diversifying element that will transform the boxing and gaming markets, eventually expanding and evolving beyond boxing to include all combat sports. CryptoBoxers aims to be the leading platform uplifting the community of aspiring combat sports athletes and their fans, empowering people of color and disenfranchised groups. Utilizing advanced tech, innovative business models, plus a more equitable and engaging experience, CryptoBoxers' championship belt is disrupting the status quo and generating untapped market potential.

Check out the CryptoBoxers promo at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8m0PDbTH0Ww.

For ringside tickets, go to https://linktr.ee/cryptoboxers .

