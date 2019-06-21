CryptoCasino.com Launches on the FunFair Blockchain Platform

The sought-after brand will also gain instant access to FunFair's audience of 65,000 FUN token holders, along with its own vast player base cultivated over years of running its world-leading affiliate program.

Crypto Casino is RakeTheRake's first foray into both the online casino space and blockchain, demonstrating how FunFair's low-cost, easy-to-integrate platform can offer those, who may have previously been deterred, to launch a successful casino operation.

Showcasing FunFair's proprietary Guaranteed Fair technology and a burgeoning games portfolio that rivals traditional offerings, CryptoCasino, is set to further raise the standard of blockchain gaming.

Karim Wilkins, Founder and CEO at RakeTheRake, said: "Becoming FunFair's first white label with Crypto Casino gives us great satisfaction. We're extremely confident in our brand, the platform and the innovative affiliate technology, and we can't wait to take CryptoCasino and its players to the moon."

Jez San, Co-Founder at FunFair, said: "Crypto Casino's launch is a major landmark on the FunFair roadmap and we're excited to partner with expert marketeers in RakeTheRake who will drive further adoption to our gaming ecosystem.

"We continue to update our platform to ensure it's as user-friendly for those with and without crypto knowledge and working on the next steps with RakeTheRake and its Crypto Casino players will confirm our position as the leading blockchain gaming provider."

Cryptocasino.com is now live and available to play at those in accepted countries, with a limited time sign up offer of $60's worth of FUN available to new players to celebrate the launch.

About FunFair Technologies

FunFair is the leading B2B blockchain casino platform provider, changing the gaming industry for the better, and empowering a new breed of operator with a low-cost platform and players with Guaranteed Fairness.

Co-founded by Jez San OBE, Jeremy Longley and Oliver Hopton in 2017, its growing team of c.40 are based in Dublin and London and come with over 100 years of combined experience in the gaming space and 20 years of blockchain expertise.

For more information on FunFair Technologies, visit https://funfair.io

About Crypto Casino

Crypto Casino combines cutting edge technology with the benefits of blockchain, going beyond what traditional casinos offer to ensure players Guaranteed Fairness. Running on FunFair Technologies leading blockchain casino platform, Crypto Casino players experience not only the fastest and best games on the block.

Crypto Casino is managed as a white label by online gaming affiliate, Armchair Partners Ltd. For more information, visit CryptoCasino.com and ArmchairPartners.com . Follow Crypto Casino on Twitter here and Facebook here .

