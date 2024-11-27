Crypto.com Announced as Inaugural Title Sponsor of The Crypto.com Showdown with Cryptocurrency Purse Between Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka

The Crypto.com Showdown Features a First-Ever Multimillion Dollar Professional Sports Prize Purse in CRO Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverWonder Studio and BZ Entertainment announced today that Crypto.com has secured the title sponsorship of the highly anticipated upcoming Crypto.com Showdown, where Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will face off against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka on Tuesday, December 17 at 3 p.m. PT on TNT in Las Vegas. This will be the first ever major golf tournament with a multimillion dollar purse to be paid in CRO cryptocurrency.

The Crypto.com Showdown will take place at MGM Resorts International's renowned Shadow Creek.

"Crypto.com's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency and today's announcement is our latest effort by introducing the world's first major golf tournament with a purse in CRO cryptocurrency," said Kris Marzalek, CEO Crypto.com. "This is testament to our confidence in the future of the U.S. crypto market and the power of sports to bring fans to the most licensed crypto platform in the world – Crypto.com."

The Crypto.com Showdown was created by BZ Entertainment, led by acclaimed producer Bryan Zuriff, and EverWonder Studio, the independent content studio led by Ian Orefice and backed by Jeff Zucker's RedBird IMI.

"The spirit of the Showdown has always been to unify and innovate the game by bringing together the best to deliver true stakes for the players and excitement for fans around the world. With Crypto.com as our title sponsor and a multimillion dollar prize purse in CRO cryptocurrency, this is a transformative moment for the game of golf and a potential blueprint for the future of professional sports," said Zuriff and Orefice. "We are thrilled to partner with Crypto.com and make history together with the Crypto.com Showdown."

"At Crypto.com, we look for 'firsts,'" said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com. "The first crypto company to put our name on an iconic arena, The Crypto.com Arena. The first to be a global sponsor for Formula 1, UFC, and the FIFA World Cup. Now, we will be the first to host a major golf tournament with the world's top-ranked players teeing off for a world's first purse in CRO cryptocurrency."

"The Showdown has been about innovation from the beginning and our commitment to delivering the best entertainment possible for the fans by uniting our sport," said Bryson DeChambeau. "It is exciting to have Crypto.com now on board to provide a true first with a crypto currency-based prize purse."

This marks the latest signature partnership for Crypto.com within the sports and entertainment space. Crypto.com has become one of the most recognized global brands with more than 100 million users by partnering with iconic people, places and events, including the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Formula 1, UFC, the UEFA Champions League, and more. This announcement also follows the unveiling of Crypto.com's Roadmap , which lays out the Company's ongoing transformation as it continues to roll out its most significant product updates and launches.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at https://crypto.com

About BZ Entertainment

Bryan Zuriff is a multi-Emmy nominated producer who is known for his key role in the development of several hit television series and films over the last two decades. He is the executive producer of the Golden Globe-winning Showtime limited series Escape At Dannemora, and served as executive producer for all seven seasons of the critically acclaimed Showtime series Ray Donovan. In 2018, Zuriff broke into the sports arena as creator and producer of THE MATCH: TIGER WOODS VS PHIL MICKELSON for WarnerMedia's Turner. Seven editions later, The Match has become a staple on golf and pop culture sports calendars. Most recently Zuriff executive produced Netflix Cup, the first-ever live sporting event on Netflix that featured athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and golf doc series Full Swing. Zuriff also produced Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef and is an Executive Producer on the upcoming LIV-PGA Tour Match, titled The Showdown scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

About EverWonder Studio

EverWonder Studio is a best-in-class content studio and production company across Documentary, Live, Experiential and Brand Partnerships, led by multi-Emmy-winning Producer and executive Ian Orefice (TIME Studios) and backed by legendary media executive Jeff Zucker (CNN, NBCUniversal) and RedBird IMI. The studio's focus is on nonfiction subjects with worldwide appeal, transforming them into entertainment that has purpose and impact, and then expanding those projects as businesses across platforms, screens, and experiences. With projects that span sports, culture, and global affairs, EverWonder creates meaningful entertainment that sparks the imaginations of people around the world.

Media Contact: Julie Wood, EverWonder Studio, [email protected]; or Victoria Davis, Crypto.com, victoria.davis@crypto.com

SOURCE Crypto.com