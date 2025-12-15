Crypto.com Announces Strategic Collaboration with ERShares and Signal Markets to Launch Global Prediction Market-Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse and an affiliate of Crypto.com today announced a strategic collaboration with ERShares, LLC ("ERShares") and Signal Markets, LLC to develop and expand a global market-intelligence platform that integrates macroeconomic data, financial markets, and corporate outcomes into a unified prediction markets experience.

Crypto.com brings one of the largest and fastest-growing global user communities in digital finance to the collaboration. The company has established itself as a leader in Prediction Markets, as well as, secure trading infrastructure, payments, custody, and emerging financial technologies and continues to broaden its platform beyond traditional digital-asset services into data-driven tools that help users better understand markets and risk.

The joint initiative will incorporate probabilistic modeling across interest rates, inflation, employment, equities, commodities, digital assets, and corporate earnings. Rather than focusing solely on isolated events, the platform is designed to provide a continuously updating view of how markets collectively interpret policy signals, economic data, and company performance in real time.

"Crypto.com has built one of the most powerful global platforms in digital finance," said Joel Shulman, Founder and CIO of ERShares and Professor of Entrepreneurship at Babson College. "By combining that scale and technology with our investment framework and Signal Markets' analytical engine, we are creating a new way for investors to understand markets through expectations rather than hindsight."

Eva Ados, Chief Investment Strategist and COO of ERShares, added, "As market complexity increases, investors need clearer signals, not more noise. This platform is designed to connect macroeconomic trends, asset prices, and corporate performance into one practical view of global markets."

Under the collaboration, ERShares will oversee information integration, research design, podcast programming, and media distribution. Signal Markets will power the platform's probability-based modeling, data design, and forecasting architecture. Crypto.com will provide user access, global distribution, and platform-level integration across its ecosystem.

"This collaboration reflects our belief that the future of financial platforms lies in combining access with intelligence," said Travis McGhee, Global Head of Predictions at Crypto.com. "By working with ERShares and Signal Markets, we are expanding our exchange and clearinghouse beyond transactions into tools that help users better understand markets, trends, and risk through data-driven insight. This is the next innovative step in Prediction Markets."

All initiatives will be developed subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Further announcements regarding launch dates, product features, integrations, and programming will follow.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) is an affiliate of Crypto.com and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization; CDNA offers the trading of prediction market contracts, as well as economic and cryptocurrency event contracts.

About Signal Markets, LLC

Signal Markets is a financial-technology company specializing in probabilistic forecasting and predictive-analytics systems designed to transform market uncertainty into structured intelligence.

About ERShares, LLC

ERShares is an investment manager and index provider focused on innovation-driven companies and long-term investment strategies. The firm manages ETFs, indexes, and research platforms and produces financial podcasts and media content centered on global markets and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE ERShares; Crypto.com; Signal Markets