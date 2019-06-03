Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) to be one of the First Tokens Listed on Bithumb Global Exchange

Bithumb Global is a digital asset exchange launched by Bithumb to reach markets outside of Korea, where market penetration ranks among the highest in the world. It provides fiat-to-crypto pairings and supports multiple fiat currency and stable coin conversion and trading.

The Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) powers a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto, anywhere. While customers reap generous cashback rewards through Crypto.com Pay, merchants also benefit from greatly reduced processing fees and near instant settlement.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "We are pleased to be one of the first tokens to be listed on Bithumb Global. Bithumb is a leading exchange and we are grateful for their support of our vision of cryptocurrency in every wallet."

Javier Sim, Director of Bithumb Global Holdings, said: "The launching of Bithumb Global is a key milestone in Bithumb's vision to expand globally, and as such, Bithumb Global will channel our combined resources to provide first-class products and high-quality digital asset trading services to users around the world. We are pleased to have Crypto.com's CRO as one of our first tokens listed."

About Bithumb Global

Bithumb Global ( www.bithumb.pro ) is an innovative digital asset exchange launched by Bithumb. Since 2017, digital assets were growing globally, but the fastest growth took place in South Korea, where market penetration ranks among the highest in the world and traders are more active in trading. Bithumb.com processes trades of more than 13,000 bitcoins per day in 2018, accounting for about 10% of global Bitcoin trading volume. Bithumb was also the largest market for Ethereum trades, accounting for about 44% of the Ethereum trading volume. Bithumb Global is already established in 10 countries (including the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan and Hong Kong) while being fully compliant with local regulations. Bithumb Global can provide a safe, reliable and efficient deposit and withdrawal services to millions of users around the world.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 130+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

