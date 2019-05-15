Crypto.com Integrates Ledger Vault Technology for Institutional Grade Custody Solution

With Ledger Vault's multi-authorization rules, the custodian has the ability to create, authorize and broadcast transactions to the chain within seconds without multi-signature participants having to be in the same room. This makes custodianship a process that is scalable in a fast-moving global market, while remaining secure against human error and common crypto threats.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "We are thrilled to work with Ledger and their institutional grade digital asset custody solution - Ledger Vault. With 100% of Crypto.com client funds always held in cold storage, Ledger Vault allows us to operate the business at scale while maintaining the highest standards of security."

Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger, said, "By using Ledger Vault, Crypto.com will give their customers peace of mind that their assets are fully safe and secure. To support long term growth, the proper infrastructure must be in place. People are taking security and governance very seriously and we're pleased to support Crypto.com in their mission to provide this to their users."

About Ledger Vault

Ledger Vault is a core business unit of Ledger, a leader in security for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. Leveraging Ledger's industry-leading and independently-certified security technology, the Ledger Vault provides information technology infrastructure for financial institutions to securely control their crypto assets with a multi-authorization self-custody management solution. With a global team of more than 200 professionals, Ledger develops a variety of products and services that safeguard crypto assets for individuals, companies and connected devices. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

For more information about the Ledger Vault, please visit www.ledger.com/pages/ledger-vault.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

http://www.crypto.com

