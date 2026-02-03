Crypto.com Launches "OG" - a New Prediction Market Experience

First One Million Users to Sign Up Will Receive Up To $500 in Rewards; Users Can Download the OG App or Sign Up at OG.com

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OG, a new prediction market experience, today announced its official launch, introducing a new way for consumers to trade, engage with others, and climb the leaderboard. Combining the accessibility of a consumer app, engagement features of a social media network, and the rigor of an institutional-grade platform, OG provides sports fans access to a most comprehensive range of CFTC-regulated sports event contracts as well as additional event contracts across financial, political, cultural, and entertainment events. The first one million users to sign up with OG will receive up to $500 in rewards.

Powered and offered by the digital financial platform leader, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse and affiliate of Crypto.com, OG enables users to trade on the likelihood of real-world events – from the winner of the Super Bowl and March Madness to economic indicators, entertainment outcomes, and cultural trends. OG aggregates market-driven probabilities into clear, continuously updated forecasts, giving users a transparent view of what the crowd believes will happen next. Sport fans and consumers also have the ability to connect with other traders, share their opinions, and celebrate their triumphs. OG also plans to provide access to CDNA's margin prediction contracts offering through Crypto.com's federally licensed futures commission merchant. This will be the first prediction markets platform to offer margin trading.

"Crypto.com successfully built one of the largest brands and best app experiences in cryptocurrency during a period of hypergrowth amid a complex regulatory landscape, and now we will work to replicate this experience with OG in the prediction market space," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "We've experienced 40x weekly growth in our prediction market business over the last six months. This type of growth warrants a concerted effort with a standalone platform. Our goal is to establish OG as the premier sports prediction market technology with the best customer experience."

As part of the launch of OG, Nick Lundgren has been named CEO of OG. Nick also serves as Chief Legal Officer of Crypto.com, where he led the company's entrance with the nation's first CFTC-regulated sports event contracts in December 2024 as President of CDNA. He has also spearheaded Crypto.com as the industry leader in licenses and certifications and procured the acquisition of CDNA in 2022, the then-largest acquisition in crypto industry history.

"Crypto.com was the first company to offer federally licensed sports prediction contracts in the United States, so launching OG is very fitting," said Nick Lundgren, CEO of OG. "We have tremendous momentum and expertise to establish OG as a market leader for consumers in this deca-billion dollar industry and have had excellent success with our prediction markets partners. Sports are the natural hub of prediction markets, and we see a massive opportunity to provide fans with an all-encompassing platform where it pays to be right. I am thrilled to be leading OG and establishing this new era of prediction markets that will include parlays, margin trading, and a dynamic social layer."

OG will also launch with a best-in-class VIP program leveraging Crypto.com's robust sports and entertainment partnership portfolio to create signature experiences, including with the iconic Crypto.com Arena, UFC, Formula 1, UEFA Champions League, and more.

Backed by Crypto.com's industry-leading security and compliance infrastructure, OG's commitment to compliance will ensure the integrity of the experience and will offer consumer protections and equip customers with tools and resources to help manage exposure and trade responsibly.

OG will be headquartered in the U.S. and focused on the U.S. market initially, with plans to expand globally in the near future. Fans in the U.S. can make their call now by downloading OG in the App Store or Google Play Store, or via Web at https://OG.com .

About OG

OG, a Crypto.com company, offers CFTC-compliant technology to offer access to a federally regulated derivatives platform to trade, engage with others, climb the leaderboard, and where it pays to be right. OG provides sports fans and consumers with the opportunity to act on uncertainty, capitalize on the future, and celebrate triumph through a most comprehensive offering of sports and cultural event contracts.

Make your call now at https://OG.com .

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) is an affiliate of Crypto.com and is registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization. CDNA offers market access, through various technology services providers and brands, including OG, for the trading of prediction market contracts, as well as economic and cryptocurrency event contracts. Margined trading of prediction market contracts is subject to the certification of such products with the CFTC.

Learn more at https://Crypto.com .

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk and may not be appropriate for all. By trading you risk losing your cost to enter any transaction, including fees. You should carefully consider whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your investment experience and financial resources. "Parlay" is a term unique to OG wherein a Customer requests a trade composed of a combination of specified events.

