Crypto.com Launches the Future of Trading with Tokenized Stocks

Tokenized Stocks Provides 24/7 Access to U.S. Equity Price Exposure and Fractional Investing from US$1 all Accessible via the Crypto.com App

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com has launched Tokenized Stocks* - a new way for users to gain exposure to U.S. equities and ETFs directly through the Crypto.com App. Initially offering exposure to 1,500 underlying stocks and funds, access is available from as little as US$1.

The product is available to eligible users in the EEA, as well as other approved jurisdictions globally, and offers trading outside traditional market hours with 24/7 access** to Tokenized Stocks referencing underlying assets like NVDA, TSLA, and AAPL as well as ETFs providing exposure to commodities such as GLD and SLV. In addition to round the clock trading, Tokenized Stocks also provides fractional access and fast settlement.

Utilizing Crypto.com's industry-leading deep liquidity and efficient trade execution capabilities, Tokenized Stocks combines the seamless access and speed of the Crypto.com App with exposure to traditional equities investing in a tokenized format for an optimized trading experience.

Tokenized stocks are derivative financial instruments designed to track the price performance of corresponding underlying assets. While they do not confer legal or beneficial ownership of those assets or any associated shareholder rights, users may be eligible for dividend equivalent adjustments***. The underlying assets supporting the Tokenized Stocks are held in custody with Alpaca, a U.S. regulated self-clearing broker-dealer that provides the infrastructure supporting more than 90% of the tokenized U.S. stocks and ETF market.

"We're advancing our multi-asset ecosystem by giving our users a flexible way to invest with instant access to U.S. equity and ETF exposure. Money never sleeps. Market access shouldn't either," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "By modernizing one of the world's oldest asset classes with the speed of blockchain, Tokenized Stocks offers a simple, 24/7 solution to a historically complex trading experience."

For a limited introductory period, Crypto.com is offering eligible users zero-commission trading on Tokenized Stocks, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Other FX charges or spreads may apply.

More product information here.

* Tokenized Stocks issued by Foris Capital CY Limited are derivative financial instruments that reference the price performance of the underlying financial instruments. Investors do not acquire ownership of the underlying assets or associated shareholder or voting rights. Learn more here.

** Subject to platform availability and market conditions.

*** Product Description Document and Terms & Conditions apply.

Investments in Tokenized Stocks involve risk, including market, liquidity and counterparty risk. The value of investments may rise or fall and investors may lose part or all of their invested capital. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. You are solely responsible for all investment decisions made through your Account. Any dividend-equivalent adjustments, where applicable, are subject to the applicable product terms and are not guaranteed.

Tokenized Stocks issued by Foris Capital MU Ltd track the price of the underlying securities. Trading may involve loss of capital including due to market volatility or counterparty risk. Please consult the Product Description Document and ensure you fully understand the risks before trading. Terms apply.

In the EEA, the Tokenized Stocks are provided by Foris Capital CY Limited (formerly known as A.N. Allnew Investments Limited). Foris Capital CY Limited is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and holds a Cypriot Investment Firm (CIF) license with no. 344/17 under the Investments Services Law 87(I)/2017, as amended, which implements the EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II 2014/65/EU (MiFID II) in Cyprus, to conduct investment and ancillary services and activities specified in its license. The CIF has passported those services and activities to other EEA jurisdictions on a freedom of services basis. Details of the licensed services and activities that the CIF is permitted to conduct can be found on the CySEC website. Before investing, users should review the applicable Terms and Conditions and any Key Information Document where required.

SOURCE Crypto.com