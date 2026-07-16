Crypto.com Announces $400 Million Strategic Investment from Citadel Securities

KATY, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com ("the Company") today announced a strategic $400 million investment from Citadel Securities valuing the Company at $20 billion. The milestone marks the first institutional funding round in the Company's decade-long history.

Citadel Securities' investment comes as the industry is undergoing rapid institutionalization, with crypto increasingly serving as fundamental infrastructure for a greater part of the capital markets. Funding is expected to accelerate Crypto.com's expansion into all asset classes, including tokenized securities and derivatives, bridging the gap between digital asset and traditional markets to create a more efficient 24/7 financial ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to work with Citadel Securities to continue driving the crypto industry into a new era of institutionalization," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "The size of the opportunity in front of us is staggering, as crypto increasingly becomes the rails for finance. Having built the right regulatory and tech infrastructure over the last decade, Crypto.com is now perfectly positioned to capture this new wave of growth across all asset classes."

"The convergence of traditional financial markets and digital asset infrastructure is an exciting evolution with the potential to further improve market efficiency," said Jim Esposito, President of Citadel Securities. "Crypto.com has built a foundation to support the continued institutionalization of the digital asset market, and we are pleased to collaborate with the Crypto.com team as we help create the capital markets of the future."

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and development of new use cases including prediction markets and tokenized RWAs.

Learn more at https://crypto.com.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a technology-driven, next-generation global market maker. We provide institutional and retail investors with world-class liquidity, competitive pricing and seamless front-to-back execution in a broad array of financial products. Our teams of engineers, traders and researchers harness leading-edge quantitative research and the accelerating power of compute, machine learning and AI to power our analytics and tackle the market's and our clients' most critical challenges. Together, we are forging the future of capital markets. For more information, visit CitadelSecurities.com.

SOURCE Crypto.com