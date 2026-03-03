Introducing Crypto.com IRAs, the First-Ever Crypto Native Mixed Asset Retirement Account Offering

Crypto.com IRAs Offers Stock and Crypto Retirement Accounts

Supported by Best-in-Class User Benefits, Including Up To 5% Contribution Match, Uncapped Up To 2% Match on Transfers and Rollovers, and Zero Account Fees

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com today announced the launch of Crypto.com IRAs, the first-ever crypto native mixed asset retirement accounts offering, featuring IRA accounts for Stock and Crypto holdings all seamlessly accessible through the Crypto.com App.

Crypto.com IRAs provides users several distinct benefits to create a comprehensive and rewarding mixed asset retirement account offering – including a design for tax-deferred or tax-free growth with Traditional or Roth IRA options, respectively; an up to 5% contribution match; an uncapped up to 2% match on transfers and rollovers, and zero account fees to open, transfer, or maintain an account.*

"The launch of Crypto.com IRAs is our latest significant step in providing consumers the ability to act on and invest in financial opportunity," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "We are giving consumers the ability to build their future with the best investment products and opportunities in crypto and stocks, all seamlessly in one place."

Additional user benefits of Crypto.com IRAs service include smart portfolio management features to trade crypto, plus stocks and ETFs, in one app and includes features for Recurring Buys, Whale Baskets, and more**; and ability to tap into high yield double-digit annual rewards with crypto staking, with earnings going straight into retirement savings.

Crypto.com IRAs is now available to users in the U.S., with plans to launch Crypto.com retirement accounts in additional markets in the future. Learn more and get started here: http://crypto.com/us/crypto/ira-account .

Media Contact: press@crypto.com

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Learn more at https://crypto.com .

Crypto.com IRAs services are offered to eligible U.S. users only. Eligible customers can open a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA with Foris Capital US, which supports stocks and cash, and a separate Traditional IRA or Roth IRA with Foris DAX Trust Company, LLC, which supports digital assets only. All services and features related to digital assets apply to the IRA provided by Foris DAX Trust Company, LLC, not by Foris Capital US, LLC. IRA features are subject to regulatory requirements and availability. Cryptocurrency carries risk, including possible loss of principal. The taxation of digital asset transactions is subject to significant uncertainty, particularly for retirement accounts. Users should consult with independent tax and financial advisors regarding their individual situation and treatment of digital asset transactions.

Securities are being offered to U.S. persons through Foris Capital US LLC. Foris Capital US LLC is an SEC-registered broker dealer and a member of FINRA/SIPC. All stock deposit bonuses are provided by and subject to Foris Capital US LLC's sole discretion. All amounts shown are representative.

*Subject to terms and conditions, including Level Up status. Please review all IRA account agreements, terms and conditions.

** Recurring Buy is only available in an IRA provided by Foris DAX Trust Company, LLC, not by Foris Capital US, LLC. Whale Baskets are only available in an IRA provided through Foris Capital US, LLC.

