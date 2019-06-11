Crypto.com Lists DASH

Dash is a payments-centric digital currency that enables anyone to make quick, easy and cost effective payments at anytime, anywhere in the world, without going through a central authority. Based on a decentralized peer-to-peer network, and secured by strong cryptography, Dash offers a safe and user-friendly payment method without barriers. Dash is portable, inexpensive, divisible, easy-to-use and fast digital cash for use in both the internet and everyday life.

With DASH added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now purchase DASH at true cost with no fees - with credit card and bank transfer both supported. Holders of Crypto.com's MCO Visa card will also be able to use DASH, allowing them to easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40 million merchants globally.

Ryan Taylor, CEO of Dash Core Group said: "This listing benefits current users of both Dash and Crypto.com because Crypto.com helps facilitate seamless conversions between Dash and fiat currencies and Dash delivers greater choice to the platform with an unmatched combination of speed and security. Dash and Crypto.com share goals to spread the adoption and real-world use cases of cryptocurrency; DASH's integration to the Wallet & Card App, and the MCO Visa Card will enable financial freedom for more people."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We're thrilled to welcome Dash to the Crypto.com platform and look forward to working together closely to further increase global adoption of cryptocurrency as a payment method."

About Dash

Dash was built to deliver financial freedom and shape the future of payments for people around the world. Launched on 18 January 2014, Dash aims to be the most user-friendly and scalable payments-focused cryptocurrency in the world. The Dash network features instant transaction confirmation, double spend protection, anonymity equal to physical cash, a self-governing, self-funding model driven by incentivized full nodes and a clear roadmap for on-chain scaling to up to 400MB blocks using custom-developed open source hardware. For more information, please visit: www.dash.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

