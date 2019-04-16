Crypto.com Lists ENJ and Welcomes Enjin Coin’s 20 Million Users

Through this listing, Crypto.com enables easy purchase of the ENJ Coin with fiat through USD and EUR bank transfers, as well as, credit and debit cards globally on the app, before being used within Enjin's gaming ecosystem. On the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can also securely sell, send, store, and track their cryptocurrencies. At the same time, ENJ holders may enjoy the option to spend their digital assets in the real world at over 40m merchants through the MCO Visa Card.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "We're pleased to have the ENJ Coin join our platform to provide a wider variety of cryptocurrencies for our customers. We resonate with Enjin's mission to bring fairness and purpose to gaming, and we believe this partnership can further enrich gamers' experiences, online and offline."

Maxim Blagov, Co-Founder and CEO of Enjin, said: "We are excited to provide game developers and adopters of the Enjin Platform with an easy option of purchasing ENJ through the Crypto.com app, as well as making it extremely easy to use Enjin Coin as currency with the MCO Visa Card. We look forward to partnering with Crypto.com to explore even more opportunities to increase the adoption of blockchain technology as we continue to push this movement towards mainstream usability."

About Enjin

Since its founding in 2009, Enjin has been deeply involved with the gaming industry. The same year, the company launched a gaming community platform called the Enjin Network and has grown it to more than 20 million users over the course of a decade. In 2017 following a successful ICO that raised $18.9 million, Enjin established itself as a leading blockchain ecosystem developer, building a suite of user-first blockchain products that enable anyone to easily create, manage, trade, store, explore, distribute, and integrate blockchain assets.

Built on top of a robust on-chain infrastructure and comprised of the Enjin Platform, Explorer, Wallet, Beam, and other tools and services, the Enjin ecosystem empowers gamers with true ownership of digital assets and enables game industry businesses to increase revenue, gain a competitive edge, and innovate in previously impossible ways. Forged in gaming, Enjin's tools and services can also be used by companies of all sizes and industries seeking to create blockchain products or utilize tokenized digital assets as part of their acquisition, retention, engagement, and monetization strategies. The Enjin ecosystem is fueled by Enjin Coin (ENJ), an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

