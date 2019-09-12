Crypto.com Lists GAS

With GAS added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase them at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to GAS as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

All Crypto.com App approved users, except citizens and residents of the United States of America, that hold NEO in the App are entitled to receive GAS staking bonus, on a monthly basis. For distribution details, see here .

Note: GAS is not available for Crypto.com App users in the U.S.

About GAS

NeoGas (abbreviated as GAS) represents the right to use the Neo Blockchain. There will be 100 million GAS in total. GAS's are generated along with every new block. The issuance will slow down according to a set slowly-decreasing pace, while GAS will go through a generating process to grow from zero to 100 million. Once NEO is acquired, GAS will be generated in the system following the algorithms. For more information, please visit: neo.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

SOURCE Crypto.com

Related Links

http://https://crypto.com

