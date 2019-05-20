Crypto.com Lists QTUM

QTUM is a native token of the Qtum blockchain - an open-source public platform. Qtum has a value transfer platform which focuses on mobile decentralized apps and smart contracts. It acts as a bridge between Bitcoin and Ethereum functionalities by adding Bitcoin's value-storing capabilities to Ethereum's smart-contract platform.

By adding QTUM to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now buy QTUM at true cost with no fees at Crypto.com - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to QTUM as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We're delighted to welcome the QTUM community to the Crypto.com platform. Today, you can buy & sell QTUM at true cost with bank transfer and credit card purchase both supported. We are committed to expanding QTUM coin in other Crypto.com products and allowing QTUM HODLers globally to maximize its utility. "

Patrick Dai, Co-Founder of Qtum said: "We are excited to see the community expanding use cases for Qtum, and we couldn't be more thrilled that a reputable company like Crypto.com is taking charge."

About Qtum

Qtum is an open-sourced public blockchain platform, leveraging the security of UTXO while enabling multiple virtual machines including EVM and soon, the revolutionary x86 VM. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) allowing specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. For instance, the block size of Qtum can be increased without the need of a hard fork. For more information, please visit: www.qtum.org

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

