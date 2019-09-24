Crypto.com Lists THETA (THETA)

The Theta Network and protocol solves various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the "last-mile" delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high resolution high bitrate 4k, 8k and next generation streams. Second, with sufficient network density the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs.

With THETA added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to THETA as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Note: THETA is not available for Crypto.com App users in the U.S.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is an open source protocol that powers a decentralized streaming network. It will allow for decentralized apps (DApps) to be built on top of the platform to enable use cases that span esports, entertainment, and peer-to-peer streaming. SLIVER.tv's DApp was the first application built on the Theta network leveraging its existing user base of millions of esports viewers. In Nov 2018, Tencent Games announced a collaboration with SLIVER.tv to bring Theta rewards to Ring of Elysium players. The founding team has a combined 30+ years of experience in the video streaming space with advisors including Steve Chen, Co-Founder of YouTube, and Justin Kan, Co-Founder of Twitch. For more information, visit: https://www.thetatoken.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

