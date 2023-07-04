Cryptocurrencies are already accepted in more than a thousand establishments in Brazil

News provided by

BDM Digital

04 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

In this trend, BDM Digital, a means of payment based on blockchain, expands its position in the market. It is a pioneer digital currency both in technology and in concept in the country and remains at the forefront of expanding its products

CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the main use of cryptocurrencies in Brazil is for investments (according to the Central Bank), the use of digital assets as a means of payment has grown in the country in recent months. Data from a recent survey show that around 25% of Brazilians are willing to use cryptocurrencies to make payments at commercial establishments. In Brazil, more than a thousand companies already accept digital currencies as a payment method, according to the CoinMap platform. Globally, that number jumps to almost 30,000 commercial establishments.

Continue Reading
BDM Digital headquarters in Brazil
BDM Digital headquarters in Brazil

Technology advances by leaps and bounds, bringing with it innovations that make people's lives easier. An example of this is BDM Digital, a blockchain-based payment method that offers an alternative payment method to traditional credit and debit cards. To use it, the customer just informs the cashier that they want to pay with that currency, and in a matter of seconds, a QR Code is generated on the computer screen. The customer points the cell phone at the code and makes the payment instantly. To get an idea of its purchasing power, just two coins of this cryptocurrency are enough to buy a 5-kilogram bag of rice.

Another advantage of BDM is its high performance. In recent times, its growth margin has surpassed the 375% mark, which demonstrates a high investment potential. Recently, BDM launched a campaign called "treasure hunt" where it offered one of its investors a prize of one million cryptocurrency assets.

The president of the holding that controls BDM Digital, Urandir Fernandes, is a businessman who remains focused on what is most innovative in terms of new technologies. And he points out: People are starting to look at cryptocurrencies as a substitute for official money and notes printed on paper. Until 2021, the general population saw cryptocurrency as an investment asset like shares on the Stock Exchange, and not as a means for day-to-day purchases. But this is changing, and we are investing in this trend.

SOURCE BDM Digital

Also from this source

BDM DIGITAL completes 3 years and makes its first millionaire

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.