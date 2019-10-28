Cryptocurrency Charity Event Raises Funds for Development Foundation

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here4XRP's The XRP Community Choice Awards is proud to announce that they will be streaming the awards show live on YouTube.com Nov. 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. EST. The XRP Community members, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts from around the globe are expected to attend this fabulous event in celebration of the influencers, developers, and startups in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) ecosystems.

Here4XRP

The initial goal of this project was to raise 10,000 XRP for the XRP Community Fund which is based in the Netherlands, in order to monetize developers to build out XRP ecosystem solutions for small businesses. In addition, The XRP Community Fund will recognize those in the community who have been instrumental in the adoption of all cryptocurrencies through their relentless research, presentations, and education of the community on related blockchain issues.

The cryptocurrency raised will be used to pay developer bounties for peer-to-peer software build-outs focused on small business and consumer flows.

While Ripple remains tightly focused on onboarding banks, financial institutions, and governments around the globe, the Here4XRP group is adamant about engaging blockchain developers who do the actual building of the software utilized by individuals and small businesses. The group wants to ensure the XRP Ledger remains usable for decentralized peer-to-peer utility in the future.

This live event is the first of its kind, and has attracted the involvement of various content creators and donors. A large number of limited editions, and one-of-a-kind prizes, will be awarded during the event to randomly selected ticket holders.

Event tickets are still available for purchase by sending 5 XRP to @Here4XRP using the XRPTipBot. Utilizing the XRPTipBot Ledger allows all aspects of the event, such as ticket sales and the assigning of ticket numbers to donors to be tracked and verified by anyone.

About:

Here4XRP was founded in 2019 by the XRP Community to raise not only XRP, but awareness for the XRP Community Fund. Here4XRP organizers hoped to raise 10,000 XRP to fund development efforts of technology solutions that will empower individuals, online companies, and small businesses to leverage XRP for payment flows. As of this press release, over 20,000 XRP have actually been raised.

Event information is available on the Here4XRP website or by contacting Here4XRP on Twitter or via email (here4xrp@gmail.com).

Contact: George Half

Email: Here4XRP@gmail.com

Phone: (903) 402-5002

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Here4XRP