Cryptocurrency Exchange COBINHOOD Announces The Launch Of Its Margin Trading Feature

"We're excited to expand the trading capabilities on our service platform, and improve our overall user experience," states Popo Chen, CEO and founder of COBINHOOD. "By giving COBINHOOD users the ability to buy and sell on margin, we're allowing them to get more value out of their trades, and take advantage of a feature that is underutilized in the cryptocurrency industry right now. We look forward to continuing to expand our platform and offer additional features that will give our users the best cryptocurrency trading experience."

COBINHOOD users will be able to leverage their existing cryptocurrency by borrowing funds to increase their buying power, and benefit by having to keep less cryptocurrency on the exchange at a time. For users that trade high amounts of cryptocurrency and want to make sure it is protected, they will have the advantage of keeping most of their funds in an offline wallet, keeping only enough on the COBINHOOD exchange to trade with using leveraged buys.

The beta for margin trading will be online on July 13th, while the beta for margin funding will be opened soon at the second stage. The official launch date will be announced in the coming months.

To learn more about COBINHOOD, please visit https://cobinhood.com/

ABOUT COBINHOOD

Launched in 2017,COBINHOOD is a next-generation cryptocurrency service platform. COBINHOOD is home to the world's first zero-fee, high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform. The company was founded by Popo Chen, the original founder of '17 Media', with the intention of shaping future economies by creating a financial center for the blockchain era. COBINHOOD believes the evolution of blockchain technology and a decentralized financial landscape will transform global capital markets and business organizations with long lasting impact.

