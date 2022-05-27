Cryptocurrency Exchange Huobi Japan to List BSV, Announces the BSV Blockchain Association

The Huobi listing, one of Japan's most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, marks the continued momentum and success of the BSV blockchain in 2022

ZUG, Switzerland, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association is proud to announce the listing of the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) digital asset on the exchange Huobi Japan Co., Ltd. Beginning in June, residents of Japan can ‒ for the first time ever ‒ buy, sell and trade BSV, the original Bitcoin, all from the convenience of their mobile devices or PCs. BSV joins a short, highly selective list of cryptocurrencies available on Huobi and in the country as a whole, as the Financial Services Agency of Japan (FSA) is a tightly controlled regulator of blockchain tokens.

Speaking from the inaugural BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai, Patrick Prinz, Managing Director, BSV Blockchain Association, said: "We've been working nonstop with businesses and officials across the globe, including Japan, to educate and inform just how transformative BSV can be. The Huobi listing of BSV demonstrates the direction that Japan is going when it comes to exploring the possibilities and solutions that blockchain technology can provide to its businesses and citizens."

The listing of BSV on Huobi in Japan was by no means a short road. The FSA's vetting process of the digital asset began in March of 2021, and included intensive risk analysis, sponsorship requirements from a regulated exchange and more. To get a sense of just how strict the country's evaluation system is, one need to look no further than Huobi Global, which lists over 400 cryptocurrencies worldwide available for buying, selling or trading. Alternatively, Huobi's Japanese platform lists just 14, with BSV becoming only the 15th cryptocurrency to be listed. The whitelisting by the FSA now opens the door for other Japanese based exchanges to potentially offer BSV as well.

With the BSV token soon to be available in Japan, the blockchain community in the country, as well as supporters around the world, now have further validation and credibility to promote the enterprise functionalities and real world use cases of the BSV blockchain.

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR , digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

SOURCE BSV Blockchain Association