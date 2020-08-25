Cryptocurrency Industry Entrepreneur Mathew D'Souza Passes After Battle with Leukemia

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, Mathew J. D'Souza, CPA, 29, died August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones after a heroic 7-year battle with leukemia. Matt is survived by his parents, brothers, and countless friends.

Matt had one of the most well-respected names in the Bitcoin & Blockchain industry. He built several multi-million dollar companies from scratch and cultivated a network of connections that led to unprecedented success in the cryptocurrency space.

In 2017, Matt co-founded Blockchain Opportunity Fund, LLC, a multi-million dollar cryptocurrency hedge fund.

Later that year, Matt co-founded Blockware Solutions, LLC, a leading service provider for the Bitcoin Mining Industry. Under Matt's leadership as CEO, Blockware Solutions has become one of the largest distributors of mining rigs to the US Market.

In late 2019, Matt co-founded a Bitcoin Mining Fund - Blockware Mining, LLC and served as the company's CEO. In the first 6 months of operations, Blockware Mining generated over a 52% ROI for its investors.

Matt came from humble beginnings. At the age of 13, Matt began caddying at the Park Ridge Country Club. He went on to be awarded the Evans Scholarship to the University of Illinois in 2008. The Evans Scholarship is a full tuition and housing scholarship for high-achieving caddies who embody a strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need, and outstanding character - all qualities Matt possessed.

Matt graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (with Honors) in 2012 and a Master of Accounting Science in 2013 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Gies College of Business.

Despite all of his achievements in the cryptocurrency industry, Matt can best be remembered for his huge heart, strong will, and generous spirit. Everyone who knew him, loved him.

For those who wish to leave a lasting tribute in Matt's honor, donations can be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL 60026, ESF Honor/Memorial Donation Form .

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 28, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 10 a.m. at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish, 920 W. Granville, Park Ridge.

