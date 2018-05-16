Cryptocurrency Market is Starting to Attract Institutional Investors

According to a report published by Tabb Group, 2018 could be the year for institutional investors to enter the cryptocurrency market. The report indicates that opportunities for exceptional revenue and alpha are the key factors that drive institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market. Most of the institutional trading volume is now in the over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency market due to regulatory uncertainty, lack of market infrastructure and institutional-grade data sources. This means that significant sum of additional institutional money is being amassed and waiting for the right time to enter the space, the report said. Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTC: CIIX), Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP), DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW), NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD)

On Tuesday, the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, announced to launch four new products, including Coinbase Custody, Coinbase Markets, Coinbase Prime and The Coinbase Institutional Coverage Group. The introduction of new products aims to meet institutional investors' increasing demand for cryptocurrency trading infrastructure. "The cryptocurrency market is maturing rapidly as more sophisticated institutional participants enter the space. In fact, in the past few months over 100 hedge funds were created that exclusively invest in and trade cryptocurrency," said, Adam White, vice president and general manager. "As institutions continue to enter the cryptocurrency market, we are committed to building the products and services that uniquely meet their needs."

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX) announced earlier this Monday the, "launch of its cryptocurrency and blockchain talk show entitled "Bitcoin Talk Show" airing on Phoenix North America Chinese Channel ("Phoenix North America"). This innovative television program will begin airing the first week of June 2018. Local Chinese investors and business owners will be invited to the Phoenix North America headquarters to attend the live taping where they will discuss cryptocurrency and blockchain technology with the Company's Newcoins168.com Analysts.

"We believe Chinese investors are seeking cutting edge knowledge about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and this lighthearted, entertaining television program will accomplish just that. In addition, we seek to bring awareness to the newcoins168.com brand and to gain recognition as a leader in Chinese language cryptocurrency and blockchain education," says Warren Wang, CEO of ChineseInvestors.com, Inc.

ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. and Phoenix North America have entered into a one year contract to air the 22-minite Bitcoin Talk Show, once monthly. The pre-recorded talk show will be broadcasted to audiences in North America and will also be aired on the ChineseFN and Newcoins168.com YouTube channels. Recently Phoenix North America was added to the list of free channels offered by Time Warner Cable, which will provide exposure to over 500,000 Chinese people domestically.

"With the 2017 launch of Bitcoin Multimillionaire, the first daily cryptocurrency video newscast broadcast from the NYSE in the Chinese language, and http://www.newcoins168.com , and the upcoming launch of the Bitcoin Trading Academy and Bitcoin Talk show in June 2018, we are implementing our strategic plan to provide Chinese investors with essential cryptocurrency investment education and trading tools," says Wang.

"As the Company continues its expansion into the cryptocurrency space, we anticipate a 30% increase in revenues from last year, resulting in three consecutive years of revenue growth since 2016. This is an exciting time for ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. as the Company's fiscal year comes to an end on May 31, 2018." Wang concludes."

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a technology company focused on imaging. Earlier this year, the company and WENN Digital announced the launch of the KODAKOne image rights management platform and KODAKCoin, a photo-centric cryptocurrency to empower photographers and agencies to take greater control in image rights management. Utilizing blockchain technology, the KODAKOne platform will create an encrypted, digital ledger of rights ownership for photographers to register both new and archive work that they can then license within the platform. With KODAKCoin, participating photographers are invited to take part in a new economy for photography, receive payment for licensing their work immediately upon sale, and for both professional and amateur photographers, sell their work confidently on a secure blockchain platform. KODAKOne platform provides continual web crawling in order to monitor and protect the IP of the images registered in the KODAKOne system. Where unlicensed usage of images is detected, the KODAKOne platform can efficiently manage the post-licensing process in order to reward photographers.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of Bitcoin trading in Australia and Singapore on the Company's City Index branded service, which is regulated by ASIC and MAS, respectively. GAIN Capital's Bitcoin offering enables its customers to trade the value of the cryptocurrency through a highly-regulated, trusted broker, without the need to set up a digital wallet to take delivery of and store tokens. GAIN currently offers Bitcoin trading either as an over-the-counter (OTC) derivative or as a future, both of which allow traders to speculate on Bitcoin price movements without owning the underlying asset. The launch in Australia and Singapore follows the launch of Bitcoin trading to customers in the U.K. and Europe last month across the Company's City Index and FOREX.com brands. The Company's Bitcoin futures offering in the U.S. is available through its Futures Online and Daniels Trading brands.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) is a diversified holding company that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Coolisys Technologies, Inc., is dedicated to providing world-class technology-based solutions where innovation is the main driver for mission-critical applications and lifesaving services. On March 23, the company announced that its subsidiary, Super Crypto Mining, Inc. has entered into an agreement with a U.S. based entity securing the right to 25 megawatts of power in support of SCM's operations of approximately 20,000 mining rigs at the location. SCM will be placing at least 2,000 mining rigs at the new location practically immediately. Some of these machines will be supporting our Cloud Mining offering, which we expect will commence on May 1, 2018.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) provides a comprehensive platform of technology products and services that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). On February 22, 2018, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Fit Pay, Inc. it is now accepting pre-orders for Flip™, a new contactless payment device that will enable cryptocurrency holders to use the value of their currency to make purchases at millions of retail locations. Flip's near field communication (NFC) antenna allows it to transact payments at any retail point of sale location that accepts contactless payments. Flip will store a preloaded amount of U.S. dollars that are exchanged from the user's existing cryptocurrency account. It includes a digital wallet that allows the user to set how much value they would like their Flip to hold and when they would like it to reload. Flip does not need to be charged. Initially, Flip will accept value exchanged from Bitcoin and will potentially expand to other cryptocurrencies in the future.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For chineseinvestors.com Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated three thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a two year agreement with chineseinvestors.com Inc. for one hundred thousand restricted common shares for continued financial news dissemination and PR services. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

URL: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com