Cryptocurrency Market size is set to grow by USD 1.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cryptocurrency market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.81% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for digital payments boosted the growth of the North American cryptocurrency market in 2022. The US is one of the top countries and is considered to be at the forefront of technological progress in digital currencies. Owing to the presence of multiple market players and new innovations in the region, North America holds the largest share of the cryptocurrency market. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryptocurrency Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Cryptocurrency Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (bitcoin, ethereum, and others), Component (hardware and software), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the bitcoin segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Bitcoin , which is known to 95% of cryptocurrency owners and prospects, has the largest market capitalization, more than double that of its closest competitor, Ethereum . Furthermore, Tether , USD Coin, Binance USD, and DAI are his four cryptocurrencies in the top 20 pegged directly to the value of the US dollar. About 8% of people in the US trade cryptocurrencies . This is created, stored, processed, and shared using a decentralized system called a blockchain. Hence, given the high popularity of Bitcoin , the global cryptocurrency market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Cryptocurrency Market – Market Dynamics

Key factors driving market growth

Rising investment in digital assets is one of the major drivers for the cryptocurrency market's growth. Cryptocurrencies are becoming more popular in the global market for digital assets. This is because digital assets allow rapid transfer of ownership without the need for paper copies of documents. For instance, a digital asset owner can quickly transfer ownership to a new owner or purchaser when the asset is purchased through NFT.

is one of the major drivers for the market's growth. are becoming more popular in the global market for digital assets. This is because digital assets allow rapid transfer of ownership without the need for paper copies of documents. For instance, a digital asset owner can quickly transfer ownership to a new owner or purchaser when the asset is purchased through NFT. Additionally, since many people interact with digital assets every day, from investing in crypto as a digital asset to digitizing existing investment assets, digital assets become integrated into the existing network of traditional financial markets. Hence, such factors drive market growth for cryptocurrency during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising inclination for digital currency is one of the major cryptocurrency market trends that propel the market growth. Digital currencies offer the potential for faster and cheaper bank transfers, accelerating e-commerce, increasing the number of financial transactions in low-income countries, and increasing international money transfers. Thus it has the potential to change the world.

Digital currencies offer the potential for faster and cheaper bank transfers, accelerating e-commerce, increasing the number of financial transactions in low-income countries, and increasing international money transfers. Thus it has the potential to change the world. Furthermore, no interbank payments are required as the system exchanges digital currencies instead of bank deposits like cash. Hence, such trends drive the market growth of cryptocurrency during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Volatility in the value of cryptocurrency is one of the major challenges limiting the cryptocurrency market's growth. The value of cryptocurrencies is highly volatile, and therefore, low-risk investors do not include cryptocurrencies in their financial portfolios. The volatility in value is large because cryptocurrencies are being held by a limited number of people who buy and sell in bulk on trading platforms and exchanges.

The value of is highly volatile, and therefore, low-risk investors do not include in their financial portfolios. The volatility in value is large because are being held by a limited number of people who buy and sell in bulk on trading platforms and exchanges. For instance, in June 2022 , Bitcoin lost more than 10% of its value in one day, which is a significant drop from November 2021 when Bitcoin was worth USD 69,000 per token. Furthermore, the lack of transaction charges, position charges, trade posting fees, and regulations on trading platforms also causes volatility in the value of cryptocurrency . Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Cryptocurrency Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cryptocurrency market between 2023 and 2027

market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the cryptocurrency market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cryptocurrency market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

market across , , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cryptocurrency market vendors

