Cryptocurrency Market to grow by USD 1.8158 billion from 2022 to 2027; Rising investment in digital assets drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency market size is expected to grow by USD 1,815.78 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 15.81% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 48% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In the cryptocurrency market, North America maintains the largest share, attributed to its numerous market participants and ongoing innovations. The rise in digital payment demand contributed to the region's cryptocurrency growth in 2022. The United States stands out as a key influencer and leader in digital currency technological advancements. The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increased investments by vendors to expand their operations in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryptocurrency Market 2023-2027

Cryptocurrency Market: Rising investment in digital assets to drive growth

Rising investment in digital assets is notably driving the market. Conventional issuance and cross-border trading of securities often come with significant administrative complexities. Delays in completing transactions can lead to added costs and time lags. In contrast, digital assets offer swift ownership transfers, eliminating the need for physical document copies. For instance, with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), a digital asset's ownership can be promptly transferred to a new owner upon purchase. Cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity worldwide as digital assets due to these attributes. The rise of FinTech fosters financial market innovation, giving rise to digital assets. As digital assets become more integrated into traditional financial networks, from crypto investments to digitizing existing assets, their utilization grows. This trend is anticipated to drive the expansion of the cryptocurrency market growth during the forecast period.

Cryptocurrency Market: Acceptance Of Cryptocurrency By Retailers

The rising inclination for digital currency is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Digital currencies present the opportunity for faster and more economical bank transfers, thereby accelerating e-commerce and augmenting financial transactions in low-income nations, as well as bolstering international money transfers. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin carry the potential to reshape the world. Transactions conducted using digital currency reduce the vulnerability of the financial system. The system facilitates the exchange of digital currencies directly, bypassing interbank payments and the reliance on bank deposits, akin to physical cash. The appeal for a dependable, long-term store of value often drives investments in cryptocurrencies. Diverging from fiat currencies, most cryptocurrencies are bound by mathematical algorithms, which cap their supply. Despite uncertainties surrounding unregulated digital assets, the utilization of cryptocurrencies in India has surged. Particularly since 2020, investments in cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, have experienced significant growth within India. Numerous everyday investors have enlisted with domestic cryptocurrency exchanges to partake in cryptocurrency investments, a class renowned for its notable volatility and potential for substantial profits. Consequently, the inclination toward digital payments is poised to propel the advancement of the global cryptocurrency market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Cryptocurrency Market Players:

The cryptocurrency market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AlphaPoint Corp., Binance Holdings Ltd., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitGo Inc., BitMain Group, Bitstamp Europe SA, BlockFi Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., ConsenSys Software Inc., iFinex Inc., Intel Corp., KuCoin, Ledger SAS, Microsoft Corp., Money Group Inc., New Bit Ventures Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Ripple Labs Inc., and Xapo Bank Ltd.

Cryptocurrency Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cryptocurrency market by type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Others), component (Hardware and Software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the Bitcoin segment will be significant during the forecast period. Globally, bitcoin , the most renowned cryptocurrency , is experiencing a surge in its popularity. It stands as a notable alternative to conventional financial systems. Functioning as a digital currency, Bitcoin enables direct peer-to-peer transfers, eliminating the need for intermediaries. This cryptocurrency is widely recognized, with about 95% of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and potential users being acquainted with it. Among the top 20 cryptocurrencies , Tether , USD Coin, Binance USD, and DAI are tethered to the US dollar's value. Cryptocurrency trading involves approximately 8% of individuals in the United States . Employing a decentralized framework termed blockchain, Bitcoin is conceived, stored, processed, and disseminated. Transactions involving Bitcoin are meticulously documented on a public ledger, with multiple replicas preserved across global servers. Given the remarkable popularity of Bitcoin , the global cryptocurrency market is poised to undergo noteworthy expansion during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12053.16 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ASIC, GPU, and others), application (bitcoin mining, ethereum mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is a key factor driving the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth.

The crypto wallet market share is expected to increase to USD 686.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.19%. This report extensively covers crypto wallet market segmentation by product (software-based and hardware-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the crypto wallet market is people's inclination towards digital currency.

Cryptocurrency Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,815.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AlphaPoint Corp., Binance Holdings Ltd., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitGo Inc., BitMain Group, Bitstamp Europe SA, BlockFi Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., ConsenSys Software Inc., iFinex Inc., Intel Corp., KuCoin, Ledger SAS, Microsoft Corp., Money Group Inc., New Bit Ventures Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Ripple Labs Inc., and Xapo Bank Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

