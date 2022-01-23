Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cryptocurrency Market By Offering (Hardware [ASIC, GPU, FPGA, and Others] and Software), Process (Mining and Transaction), Type (Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Tether [USDT], Binance Coin [BNB], Cardano [ADA], Ripple [XRP], and Others), and End User (Trading, Retail & E-commerce, Banking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global cryptocurrency market generated $1.49 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $4.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Determinants of the Market Growth

Increase in demand for transparency in the payment system and surge in flow of remittance from foreign countries have boosted the growth of the global cryptocurrency market. However, dearth of awareness regarding virtual currency hinders the market growth. On the contrary, potential in the developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

COVID-19 Outbreak:

The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in distorted business operations for receiving upgraded equipment & new hardware, which hampered the mining operations. This factor negatively affected the cryptocurrency market.

However, the as the world is recovering from the pandemic, the market is expected to get back on track soon.

The Software Segment to Showcase the Highest CAGR through 2030

Based on offering, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period, as it enables to manage the massive volume of data being generated for meaningful insights and better-informed decisions. However, hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global cryptocurrency market share in 2020. This is due to increase in need to enhance the efficiency of financial payment tools.

The Transaction Segment to Register the Highest CAGR By 2030

Based on process, the transaction segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, as cryptocurrency transaction allows users with more autonomy over their own money than fiat currencies and users can control their money without dealing with intermediary authority. However, the mining segment dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global cryptocurrency market share in 2020, due to the fact that the process involves validating data blocks and adding transaction records to public ledger known as blockchain.

Asia-Pacific, Followed By Europe and North America, Held the Largest Share

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global cryptocurrency market. In addition, the segment would register the fastest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in number of Bitcoin exchange across Asia.

Key Players in the Industry

BitFury Group Limited

BTL Group Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Ledger SAS

NVIDIA Corporation

Coincheck Inc.

Ripple

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Xapo Holdings Limited

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

