Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Size to Grow by USD 12053.16 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market share is set to increase by USD 12053.16 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 10.71% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2023-2027

Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. The parent global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals. Technavio calculates the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market size by considering the revenue generated from the hardware devices, equipment, and components sales.

Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market compared to the other areas. 41% growth will originate from North America . Due to the presence of multiple cryptocurrency mining businesses and the large number of other companies that aim to start operations there, the US accounts for the largest share of income in the North American market for cryptocurrency mining gear. During the forecast period, such endeavors are anticipated to fuel the market's growth with a focus on North America .

Type Segment Overview

The Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market as per Product segmentation is categorized into ASIC, GPU, and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - The miners favor ASIC mining gear solutions because they allow them to continue to be lucrative even when the value of cryptocurrencies decreases past a certain level. The value of cryptocurrencies must remain high in order for miners to be profitable due to the high initial cost of ASIC mining hardware solutions. Therefore, a drop in the value of cryptocurrencies will hurt small miners' profit margins or result in losses, preventing them from making investments in new ASIC mining gear solutions. Such a boost in cryptocurrency value may affect the need for ASIC mining hardware solutions, which would, in turn, drive the market's growth throughout the projected period.

Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market is the profitability of cryptocurrency mining businesses. For each successful transaction, bitcoin miners receive a tiny reward in cryptocurrency based on the amount of work they put in, which also includes the processing power required by the mining equipment.

mining hardware market is the profitability of mining businesses. For each successful transaction, miners receive a tiny reward in based on the amount of work they put in, which also includes the processing power required by the mining equipment. Cryptocurrency mining is a time-consuming, laborious operation that is not lucrative on a small scale. As a result, cryptocurrency miners install substantial dedicated rigs to boost their business revenues.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The expansion of the worldwide cryptocurrency mining hardware market will be fueled by retailers accepting cryptocurrencies. The vast majority of the population, shops, and merchandisers are increasingly accepting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether for daily transactions.

mining hardware market will be fueled by retailers accepting cryptocurrencies. The vast majority of the population, shops, and merchandisers are increasingly accepting cryptocurrencies like and Ether for daily transactions. The public's opinion of and use of cryptocurrencies for financial transactions will improve if major retailers employ them more frequently. Bitcoin 's value increases more quickly than inflation, enabling businesses to save enough money for unexpected situations. Therefore, it is crucial for both small enterprises and stores to accept cryptocurrencies as a substitute payment method.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

A significant obstacle to the expansion of the global market for cryptocurrency mining hardware is the volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency prices are incredibly erratic. Therefore, bitcoin is not a part of the financial portfolios of low-risk investors.

mining hardware is the volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies. prices are incredibly erratic. Therefore, is not a part of the financial portfolios of low-risk investors. The huge portion of cryptocurrencies held by a small group of people who transact in large volumes on trading platforms and exchanges is what causes the value to fluctuate. The value of cryptocurrencies fluctuates due to the absence of transaction fees, position fees, trade posting costs, and regulations on trading platforms. Therefore, those who own a sizeable portion of cryptocurrencies manipulate the price to raise their earnings without actually making any investments.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market growth during the next five years

Mining Hardware Market growth during the next five years Estimation of the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Mining Hardware Market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market

Mining Hardware Market Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market vendors

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35% Market growth 2023-2027 $12053.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Russia, Germany, and Ireland Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Argo Blockchain Plc, BIT Digital Inc., Bitfarms Ltd., BitMain Group, Canaan Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc., Elite Mining Inc., ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc., Genesis Mining Ltd., GMO Internet Group Inc., Helium Systems Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Hut 8 Mining Corp., Intelion Mine LLC, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., NiceHash Ltd., Riot Blockchain Inc., Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co., Ltd, Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, and Spondoolies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 ASIC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on ASIC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on ASIC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on ASIC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on ASIC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 GPU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on GPU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on GPU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on GPU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on GPU - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Bitcoin mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 46: Chart on Bitcoin mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Bitcoin mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Bitcoin mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Bitcoin mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ethereum mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 50: Chart on Ethereum mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Ethereum mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

mining - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Ethereum mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Ethereum mining - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BIT Digital Inc.

Exhibit 111: BIT Digital Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: BIT Digital Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: BIT Digital Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 BitMain Group

Exhibit 114: BitMain Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: BitMain Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: BitMain Group - Key offerings

11.5 Canaan Inc.

Exhibit 117: Canaan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Canaan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Canaan Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 120: Ebang International Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ebang International Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ebang International Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Elite Mining Inc.

Exhibit 123: Elite Mining Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Elite Mining Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Elite Mining Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 126: ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Helium Systems Inc.

Exhibit 129: Helium Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Helium Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Helium Systems Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 132: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Exhibit 135: Hut 8 Mining Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Hut 8 Mining Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Hut 8 Mining Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Intelion Mine LLC

Exhibit 138: Intelion Mine LLC - Overview



Exhibit 139: Intelion Mine LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Intelion Mine LLC - Key offerings

11.13 Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 141: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.14 Riot Blockchain Inc.

Exhibit 144: Riot Blockchain Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Riot Blockchain Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Riot Blockchain Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Riot Blockchain Inc. - Segment focus

11.15 Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.16 Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co., Ltd

Exhibit 151: Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co., Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 152: Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co., Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co., Ltd - Key offerings

11.17 Spondoolies Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Spondoolies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Spondoolies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Spondoolies Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 157: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 158: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 159: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 160: Research methodology



Exhibit 161: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 162: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 163: List of abbreviations

