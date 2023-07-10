Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market to grow by USD 12,053.16 million from 2022 to 2027|Profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cryptocurrency mining hardware market size is estimated to increase by USD 12,053.16 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 11.35%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors include-Argo Blockchain Plc, BIT Digital Inc., Bitfarms Ltd., BitMain Group, Canaan Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc., Elite Mining Inc., ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc., Genesis Mining Ltd., GMO Internet Group Inc., Helium Systems Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Hut 8 Mining Corp., Intelion Mine LLC, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., NiceHash Ltd., Riot Blockchain Inc., Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co., Ltd, Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, and Spondoolies Ltd. Download Free Sample

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Product (ASIC, GPU, and Others), Application (Bitcoin mining, Ethereum mining, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth by the ASIC segment will be significant during the forecast period. Application-specific integrated circuit ( ASIC )-based hardware solutions are specifically designed for a purpose. ASIC -based cryptocurrency mining hardware solutions are used to process and record the transaction of cryptocurrencies efficiently and are built to solve a single hash algorithm. For instance, a Bitcoin mining ASIC -based hardware solution can only mine Bitcoin . Though customization restricts the use of ASIC -based hardware solutions to specific cryptocurrencies , it makes the process of mining cryptocurrency quicker. For instance, a dedicated ASIC -based Bitcoin mining hardware solution can process hashes 100,000 times faster than a high-end general-purpose processor, and it is also several times faster than customized cryptocurrency mining GPUs. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of the Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market by residential consumers, which is driven by an increase in the global demand for the cryptocurrency mining hardware industry.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market - Market Dynamics

Key driver

The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is a major factor driving the global cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth. For every successful transaction, cryptocurrency miners earn a small profit in cryptocurrency based on the quantity of work, which comprises the processing power used by the mining hardware. Mining cryptocurrency is a slow and cumbersome process and not profitable on a small scale. Thus, to increase the profits of their ventures, cryptocurrency miners set up large-scale dedicated rigs. The adoption of cloud cryptocurrency mining is increasing. Moreover, in cloud cryptocurrency mining, customers invest in a cloud-hosted cryptocurrency mining venture, which shares a certain percentage of the earned cryptocurrency with its customers. The cloud-hosted cryptocurrency mining venture uses the investment to enhance the process of mining by buying CPU power from a data center that uses its own equipment to mine cryptocurrency. Therefore, the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures will lead to the entry of several small-scale cryptocurrency mining operators that will adopt cloud mining, which will fuel the growth of the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The acceptance of cryptocurrency by retailers is an emerging trend shaping the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth. The primary factor is the acceptance of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether has increased daily transactions among the public, retailers, and merchandisers. Also, the growing use of cryptocurrencies by significant retailers will enhance public perception and the use of cryptocurrencies for financial transactions. Cryptocurrencies have been used to purchase vehicles and order food and groceries in the past. Currently, companies are accepting cryptocurrency payments only in partnership with third-party exchanges such as iPayYou, which handle the cryptocurrency-to-cash conversion. For instance, bitcoin value grows at a more rapid rate than that of inflation and enables enterprises to have adequate savings for unprecedented events. Therefore, for small businesses and retailers alike, it is crucial that they should accept cryptocurrency as an alternative form of payment. Thereby, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The volatility in the value of cryptocurrency is a major challenge impeding the cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth. The value of cryptocurrency is extremely volatile. Consequently, low-risk investors do not include cryptocurrency in their financial portfolios. Due to the significant share of cryptocurrency held by a few number of people who buy and sell high volumes on trading platforms and trade exchanges, there is volatility in the value. Other factors, such as lack of transaction charges, position charges, trade posting fees, and regulations on trading platforms, also cause fluctuations \in the value of cryptocurrency. Therefore, people who hold a major share of cryptocurrency influence the value to grow their profits without making any actual investments. Hence, several investors have refrained from including cryptocurrency in their financial portfolios, which is expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market between 2023 and 2027

mining hardware market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

mining hardware market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

mining hardware market across North America, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cryptocurrency mining hardware market vendors

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,053.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Russia, Germany, and Ireland Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Argo Blockchain Plc, BIT Digital Inc., Bitfarms Ltd., BitMain Group, Canaan Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc., Elite Mining Inc. , ePIC Blockchain Technologies Inc., Genesis Mining Ltd., GMO Internet Group Inc., Helium Systems Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Hut 8 Mining Corp., Intelion Mine LLC, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., NiceHash Ltd., Riot Blockchain Inc., Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jingang Zhuoyue Co., Ltd, Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, and Spondoolies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

