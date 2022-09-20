Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware, Witnesses Emergence of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Bitfury Group Ltd. as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market size is set to grow by USD 9.21 billion between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 9.75%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market 2022-2026

Factors such as the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures, growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware, and the rising popularity of mining pools will offer immense growth opportunities.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cryptocurrency mining hardware market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Segmentation

Product

ASIC



GPU

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., Bolonminer, Canaan Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc., GMO Internet Inc., Goldshell, Helium Systems Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., INNOSILICON Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Riot Blockchain Inc., Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Buy Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market size

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market trends

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as volatility in the value of cryptocurrency is may threaten the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist cryptocurrency mining hardware market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cryptocurrency mining hardware market vendors

Related Reports:

Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rugged handheld devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.72%.

Smart Rings Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The smart rings market share is expected to increase by USD 27.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.89%.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and Ireland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., Bolonminer, Canaan Inc., Ebang International Holdings Inc., GMO Internet Inc., Goldshell, Helium Systems Inc., HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., INNOSILICON Technology Ltd., Intel Corp., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Riot Blockchain Inc., Shenzhen Fusionsilicon Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd, Spondoolies Ltd., and Unruly Technologies Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 ASIC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on ASIC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on ASIC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on ASIC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on ASIC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 GPU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on GPU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on GPU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on GPU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on GPU - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 89: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bitfury Group Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Bitfury Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bitfury Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Bitfury Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 BitMain Technologies Holding Co.

Exhibit 97: BitMain Technologies Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: BitMain Technologies Holding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: BitMain Technologies Holding Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Canaan Inc.

Exhibit 100: Canaan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Canaan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Canaan Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 103: Ebang International Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Ebang International Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Ebang International Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 GMO Internet Inc.

Exhibit 106: GMO Internet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: GMO Internet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: GMO Internet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: GMO Internet Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Goldshell

Exhibit 110: Goldshell - Overview



Exhibit 111: Goldshell - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Goldshell - Key offerings

10.10 INNOSILICON Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 113: INNOSILICON Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: INNOSILICON Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: INNOSILICON Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 116: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 121: Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 122: Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio