Cryptocurrency Mining Market on the Rise as Technology Advances

According to Coherent Market Insights, the cryptocurrency mining market was valued at 610.91 million in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 38.38 billion by 2025, while growing at a compound annual growth rate of 29.7 percent during the forecast period. The revenue from cryptocurrency mining includes earning block rewards and transaction fees in return to efforts to process cryptocurrency transactions. The report indicated that the large enterprises segment accounted for over 70 percent of the cryptocurrency mining market in 2016 and is expected to witness highest growth due to its enhanced hashing power and participation of large number of users in their pools. Internet of Things Inc. (OTC: INOTF), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI), Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF), Victory Square Technologies Inc (OTC: VSQTF)

According to CNBC, investment research firm Fundstrat expected that the economics of bitcoin mining could help support the current level of cryptocurrency price. Fundstrat estimated the newer Antminer S9 could lower the break-even price for bitcoin mining. According to CoinMarketCap, bitcoin price was traded at $8,556 on Friday. Sam Doctor, head of data science research at Fundstrat, said in a report. "We believe the current path of hash power growth supports a BTC price of about $36,000 by 2019 year-end, with a $20,000-$64,000 range."

Internet of Things Inc. (OTC: INOTF) also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker (TSX-V: ITT). Earlier today the company announced breaking news that it, "has entered into a letter of agreement to acquire Weather Telematics Inc. ("WTX Inc." or "Weather Telematics") a data science company offering real-time advanced artificial intelligence (AI) based predictive road condition weather analytics for safer, connected and autonomous transportation.

The Company intends to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WTX Inc. for $2.53 million on the following terms: (i) $230,000 in cash payable at closing; (ii) $300,000 in cash payable on the 6-month anniversary post closing; and (iii) $2,000,000 in IoT Inc. treasury shares priced on a 5-day VWAP [Rick-Should we include "post this announcement"] with 50% of the shares to be released over three years on the 12th month, 24th month and 36th month anniversaries post closing and the 50% balance to be release on achieving $8.2 million minimum net sales target over 36 months [Rick-Should we include? "with pro rata releases every six months"].

Weather Telematics uses an AI system, a proprietary mobile sensor network and a data fusion platform to generate its data. WTX Inc. has developed a unique set of meteorological data (based on hundreds of millions of miles of road weather data) that allows it to make real-time hyper-local road condition predictions. Weather Telematics has patents pending in multiple jurisdictions for its sensor and a growing sales pipeline consisting of globally recognized automotive OEMs, electric vehicle manufacturers, telematics and logistics companies, media companies, and insurance companies. In addition, IoT Inc. will look to expand WTX Inc. into China through its New Hope IoT Intl Inc. joint venture partnership.

Weather Telematics has assembled a strong and highly qualified management team, led by Robert Moran, CEO: Mr. Moran is an accomplished serial technology entrepreneur with several successful exits, he will continue to lead WTX Inc.; Darryl Smith, Chief Technology Officer, has co-founded four technology start-ups; Michael Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer, has 20+ years of senior management experience driving innovation and global market growth; and Dr. Shiven Sharma, Chief Data Scientist, has conducted extensive research in the field of AI, particularly machine learning, and has published over a dozen research papers on the subject matter.

"We are excited to launch a new era of growth for WTX with IoT Inc.," said Robert Moran, CEO of Weather Telematics. "IoT Inc.'s vision closely aligns with our strategy to apply AI-based predictive data and IoT sensor networks to solve some of the global challenges facing the transportation, insurance, and weather sectors."

"Weather Telematics is poised for significant growth with a clear path to increased revenue and profitability. Since the signing of our global distribution agreement with WTX Inc. this past fall, we have worked alongside their team and have been extremely impressed with their progress," said Michael Frank, CEO of IoT Inc. "We are looking forward to working with Weather Telematics management even more closely to accelerate and expand their market penetration and maximize return on investment for our shareholders."

It is anticipated that IoT Inc. will close the acquisition of WTX Inc. by May 31, 2018. The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Weather Telematics Inc. - Founded in 2010, Weather Telematics Inc. is a Canadian-based, IoT data science company offering road safety data products for industrial, government and consumer markets. Weather Telematics uses a proprietary vehicle-mounted mobile IoT sensor network and AI machine learning system to generate real-time and predictive road weather conditions, road hazard risk alert notifications and dynamic routing applications. The Weather Telematics platform mitigates weather risk, reduces traffic congestion and makes connected and autonomous navigation safer in all types of road conditions.

To learn more, visit: http://www.weathertelematics.com

Follow Weather Telematics on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/weathertx

About Internet of Things Inc. - Internet of Things Inc. is a strategic investor in growth-ready companies with innovative technology solutions. We create value through our portfolio companies' expertise in the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, as they turn data into actionable intelligence and make everyday business smarter. The Company has a joint venture partnership, New Hope IoT Intl Inc., with New Hope Data Technology Co. Ltd. IoT Inc. and also has strategic investments in Braingrid Corp. and Blockstrain Technology Corp. The Company has its headquarters in Toronto, Canada.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI) ranks as one of the largest U.S. based Bitcoin miners. Further, the Company continues to execute on an expansion model to grow its crypto assets materially. Earlier this year the company announced that it has executed a new purchase order with Bitmain Technologies for 1,000 S9 Antminer mining rigs, with shipment expected in March 2018. Also, the Company purchased and has received an additional 1,000 new S9 Antminers from a third party. Following shipment and setup, and in conjunction with the Company's current rigs in operation or undergoing deployment, MGT's cryptocurrency mining operations will be comprised of over 7,000 Bitmain S9's plus 50 GPU-based Ethereum miners. The Company expects all rigs announced to date to be operating by the end of the first quarter of 2018, at which point the machines are expected to generate nearly 100 Ph/s of total hash power.

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligent (AI) & Blockchain-Powered, Fintech company. On April 17, 2018, the company announced a digital asset distribution agreement with GT Dollar Pte. Ltd. (GTD), a Singaporean-based global virtual credit clearing system operator connecting over 2 million businesses worldwide. GTD will be will launching a digital asset exchange and trading platform on its GT Dollar App that will exclusively facilitate the listing, quotation, trading and settlement of digital index products offered by SSC. The distribution agreement will offer the Company a built-in audience to market its digital financial products to by leveraging GTD's vast financial products sales network in Southeast Asia.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) a lead investor in the KODAKOne platform, announced last week that that WENN Digital, Inc., the operator of the KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform ("KODAKOne"), a blockchain-based image rights management and protection platform, announced it will officially commence the $1.00 round of its offering of the Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs) on May 21, 2018. Shidan Gouran, President & CEO of the Company said, "BLOC incubates, founds, partners and strategically invests in companies who are committed to innovating and developing technology to improve and change industries. Our investment in KODAKOne is now progressing to a fully commercial offering, which should rank as one of the very first security compliant offerings in Blockchain."

Victory Square Technologies Inc (OTC: VSQTF) earlier this month announced thatreturns from the World Blockchain Forum: Investments & ICOs Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with newly-formed partnerships and investments in three promising blockchain companies that won awards for their presentations in Dubai. The longest-running and highest-attended financial conference for the bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency industries in the Middle East saw over 1,000 attendees converge in Dubai for the two-day event that took place April 16 and 17, 2018. It saw Victory Square partner with Keynote, the World Blockchain Forum to present the top 3 ICOs Award at the event. The three emerged from the 30 companies that were vetted and selected by the World Blockchain Forum to present their ICOs (with those 30 drawn from an initial pool of applicants).

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Internet of Things Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com





SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com