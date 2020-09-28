Cryptocurrency Portfolio Manager From CryptoView | One Interface, All Major Exchanges

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of cryptocurrencies evolves at a rapid pace, so does the sector of cryptocurrency portfolio management services. The need for secure and easy-to-use cryptocurrency trading tools gave birth to CryptoView – a cryptocurrency portfolio manager and tracker, designed to be an all-in-one solution for managing multiple exchange accounts and wallets.

CryptoView

CryptoView enables users to quickly jump from the hassle of switching between several portfolios, exchanges or wallets to the reliability of using a single interface to track all balances, and simultaneously manage trades on multiple exchanges.

Apart from being an advanced crypto portfolio tracker, CryptoView can also act as a fully-functional trading platform, as the portfolio management software is connected to the world's leading exchanges like Binance, Bitfinex, Bitmex, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Cexio, Coinbase, CoinbasePro, CoinEx, HitBtc, Huobi, Kraken, KuCoin, OKEx, and Poloniex.

Multi-charting interface

One of the core strengths of CryptoView is the fully-customizable user interface, which allows users to reorder almost every aspect of their workspace. The team behind CryptoView has developed one of the most advanced multi-charting interfaces, capable of displaying up to 9 charts per monitor, on up to 5 monitors. There are more than 25 grid configurations and 5 screen presets.

Those who use multi-monitor setups can use the "screens" option to save a preset configuration for each monitor with a specific grid layout and trading pairs. Each preset can be loaded on a specific monitor with just one click, without having to set your workspace every time.

CryptoView has integrated TradingView™ charts which offer 85+ trading tools and over 75 drawing tools for both novice and advanced traders.

Portfolio Balance Manager

The crypto portfolio manager gives users a detailed breakdown of asset balances aggregated from all connected exchanges, wallets, and even cold storage. The balance table also gives additional information about current rates, price changes, and trends for each cryptocurrency. Cold storage entries are inserted manually by creating an entry of the balance in each cold wallet.

Performance Analytics & Multi-Trading

Another great tool is the CryptoView portfolio histogram which shows portfolio statistics. Each day CryptoView takes a snapshot of all portfolio holdings and plots them into a detailed histogram. There are also asset/portfolio distribution pie charts. Those who prefer to work with raw data can export to both XML and CSV file formats.

The all-in-one multi-exchange trading platform gives users the ability to place orders such as 'limit, '"market", 'stop-limit' and 'stop-market' simultaneously on each connected exchange. In addition, each trading pair has a trading history, orderbook, market depth and last trades panels.

Data Integrations

Among the various crypto trading tools integrated in the platform, there is a built-in multi-source crypto news aggregator (20+ top news sources), events calendar feed from CoinMarketCal, direct data feed from CoinMarketCap and other tools such as SMS price alerts and automatic email balance reports.

Easy Signup and Subscription

Sign-up takes no longer than a couple of minutes and users are given a 30-day free fully-functional trial. Subscription plans range from $29 to $21/month depending on the subscription package.

Fund Managers

The all-in-one cryptocurrency portfolio manager is also well suited for fund managers who can take advantage of the 'multi-portfolio' and 'portfolio sharing' functions.

Each account can create and manage up to 5 separate crypto portfolios and connect different exchanges or wallets to each one. This allows users to either split their portfolio into separate smaller portfolios or manage separate portfolios for clients or friends.

Users are also able to share the balance table and performance histogram for each portfolio with a "view only" link. This allows clients or partners to monitor the performance of a shared portfolio without being able to directly interact and use the account.

Security

Security at CryptoView is taken seriously, as the platform runs on a cloud-based architecture with encrypted connections, strong API key encryption, DoS protection, 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) as well as all industry general safety standards. To protect users from illicit activities, withdrawal or any fund transfers are limited only to the exchange's interface.

Affiliate and Referral programs

Apart from trading and portfolio management, CryptoView also offers an affiliate program, from which you can earn $20 in Bitcoin for every paid subscriber that comes through your affiliate link. There is also a referral program which gives 2 free months for every new referred customer who purchased a subscription after the free trial period.

CryptoView, One Interface, No Limitations

CryptoView is perfectly suited for both novice and advanced traders, providing a strong list of the best cryptocurrency trading tools required to efficiently manage a crypto portfolio. CryptoView takes advantage of the booming local IT sector, which produces some of the best developers and designers in Europe.

For more information about CryptoView, please visit – https://www.cryptoview.com

Join the affiliate program and start earning today – https://www.cryptoview.com/affiliate

Follow CryptoView on Twitter – https://twitter.com/CryptoViewCom

Find CryptoView on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/CryptoViewCom

CryptoView is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: Bitcoin PR Buzz has been proudly serving the crypto press release distribution needs of blockchain start-ups for over 8 years.

