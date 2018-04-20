Cryptocurrency Sale of Large Hollywood Hills Property to Be Invested for Opening of Crypto-Friendly, Off-Grid Tiny Home RV Park

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Schwartz, CEO of Inspire Taos, announces that cryptocurrency received from the sale of his Hollywood Hills property — a gorgeous four bedroom, five bathroom duplex with an expansive view of the city — will be invested to open Inspire Taos, a truly 21st century RV park that embraces both community and the cryptocurrency revolution. An open house of the Hollywood Hills property — located at 6253 Holly Mont Drive, 90068 — will be held April 22, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Inspire Taos features temporary off grid hookups for RVs, tiny homes and trailers. Plans include spots for a new age strip mall to accommodate food trucks and other mobile-based businesses, a 1,600 sq ft. Taoship community space with communal kitchens, bathrooms, stage and workspace, and a live/work program supporting the local homeless community to provide job skills and support in achieving life goals.

Schwartz, who will exclusively accept cryptocurrency for his Hollywood Hills duplex currently up for sale, will use funds from the sale to invest in the development of Inspire Taos. The Hollywood Hills property, which can easily be converted to a two-story home, features four bedrooms and five bathrooms at approximately 2,770 sq ft. Each unit features two bedrooms and two and a half baths with an additional office area that can be converted to a third bedroom. The units feature all copper plumbing and central heat which can be converted to central AC, and the home also features solar panels on the roof. This property also includes a Jacuzzi with an expansive view of the city and a large grass area and garden great for entertaining.

Inspire Taos opens spring 2019. www.inspiretaos.com

