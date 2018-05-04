Cryptocurrency Service Platform COBINHOOD Lists Open-Source Distributed Ledger, IOTA, To Zero Trading Fee Exchange

The addition of IOTA follows the inclusion of over 40 coins on COBINHOOD's exchange, ranging from leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum to the world's most cutting-edge alternative tokens. IOTA is a revolutionary new transaction settlement and data transfer layer for the IoT. It is based on a new distribution ledger technology, the Tangle, which overcomes the inefficiencies of current blockchain designs and introduces a new way of reaching consensus in a decentralized peer-to-peer system. Through IOTA, for the first time ever, people and machines can transfer money and data without any transaction fees in a trustless, permissionless, decentralized environment.

"We are excited to continue our growth and momentum in the cryptocurrency space through the addition of IOTA to the COBINHOOD platform," states Popo Chen, CEO of COBINHOOD. "IOTA is a promising technology platform that will help to push the market forward, and we look forward to having them on our exchange on their journey to success."

New tokens are added to the zero-trading-fee platform weekly. COBINHOOD's proprietary order matching engine can process millions of orders with sub-millisecond latency.

ABOUT COBINHOOD

Launched in 2017,COBINHOOD is a next-generation cryptocurrency service platform. COBINHOOD is home to the world's first zero-fee, high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform. The company was founded by Popo Chen, the original founder of '17 Media', with the intention of shaping future economies by creating a financial center for the blockchain era. COBINHOOD believes the evolution of blockchain technology and a decentralized financial landscape will transform global capital markets and business organizations with long lasting impact.

