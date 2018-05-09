Cryptocurrency Service Platform COBINHOOD Upgrades Token Benefits Including New Security Measures

COB token holders will get future ICO tokens COBINHOOD underwrites at lower rate

50% off margin trading loan interest can be available when paid with COB tokens, margin trading will be launched soon

New! COB as withdrawal fee

COBINHOOD Exchange account holders can now use COB tokens to pay for withdrawal fees.

COB tokens that COBINHOOD will receive from users' withdraw transactions will not be returned to the circulating supply, instead, these COB tokens used as withdraw fees will be burned

New! Rewards for using your COB through the airdrop missions

Future airdrop center missions can only be participated by COB holders

Security

COBINHOOD partnered with HackerOne to make the platform even more secure. HackerOne is the #1 hacker-powered security platform, helping organizations find and fix critical vulnerabilities before they can be criminally exploited

There are now 50+ coins on COBINHOOD's exchange, ranging from leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum to the world's most cutting-edge alternative tokens. New tokens are added to the zero-fee trading platform weekly. COBINHOOD's proprietary order matching engine can process millions of orders with sub-millisecond latency.

"Our goal is keep improving our user experience, providing the best trading ecosystem available on the market," states Popo Chen, CEO of COBINHOOD. "These new upgrades and furthered commitment to security will allow us to take the next level when it comes to a trusted platform in the crypto space."

COBINHOOD's proprietary order matching engine can process millions of orders with sub-millisecond latency. For more information on the COBINHOOD platform, please visit cobinhood.com and to start trading visit cobinhood.com/trade.

ABOUT COBINHOOD

Launched in 2017, COBINHOOD is a next-generation cryptocurrency service platform. COBINHOOD is home to the world's first zero-fee, high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform. The company was founded by Popo Chen, the original founder of '17 Media', with the intention of shaping future economies by creating a financial center for the blockchain era. COBINHOOD believes the evolution of blockchain technology and a decentralized financial landscape will transform global capital markets and business organizations with long lasting impact.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocurrency-service-platform-cobinhood-upgrades-token-benefits-including-new-security-measures-300645553.html

SOURCE COBINHOOD

Related Links

https://cobinhood.com

