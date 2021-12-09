Cryptogram Unveils New MetaFocus Brand, A One-Stop Metaverse Content Communication Platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptogram, the well-known Asian blockchain public relations company, has announced it has broken down the boundary between the metaverse and reality, by officially upgrading the brand to MetaFocus, an online platform for metaverse content that will lead in the virtual economy and break through the imagination of digital marketing.

The metaverse accelerates development and is home to numerous user communities and community cultures. It has caused reverberations around the world and is currently a white hot trend that is showing no sign of slowing down.

MetaFocus integrates resources in the metaverse industry chain to provide customers with one-stop communication solutions specifically for the metaverse. The new brand advocates encouragement for the indigenous people and participants of metaverse, which will surely bring more "resonance" to metaverse. MetaFocus launches 3D integrated communications to deliver an immersive metaverse experience to users, covering multiple communities.

The MetaFocus team is highly experienced in marketing, and can provide customers with large-screen advertising, activity planning, video production and promotion, and AMAs, to ensure outstanding content from any brand stands out to bring companies more acquisition and imagination experience. This results in deep contact with users of the metaverse, thereby helping companies to generate greater value in this exciting new space.

Large-Screen advertising

MetaFocus owns more than 500 pieces of large advertising screens in the metaverse, and these advertisements can directly and specifically reach domestic and overseas users, fans, developers and artists.

Activity Planning

MetaFocus customizes activities for customers combined with market heats and carries out implementations, eliminating limitations of space, so people can participate in metaverse activities any time and any place, with more than 1000 people participating in activities every time. MetaFocus has successfully organized several metaverse activities, reaching the Top 3 in trending and visits.

Video Production and Promotion

MetaFocus produces videos and uploads them to the MetaFocus platform and other cooperative KOL video accounts for dissemination, and promotes them in around 100 communities. The video viewing volume for each channel can reach 1000-4000+ individual views.

AMA

A new model of AMA live broadcast has started in the metaverse. Meanwhile, synchronizing various implantable displays in multiple areas of the metaverse can help enterprises to profoundly reach users of the metaverse, and to provide institutions with innovative communications solutions. AMA will also launch live broadcasts on various MetaFocus channels including Telegram, YouTube, Bilibili, Twitter Spaces, etc.

The MetaFocus team has noticed changes in the way that metaverse fans participate in online activities, which can also lead to the conversion of brand users to brand fans, thus promoting the full implementation of the metaverse. After completing the brand upgrade, MetaFocus is committed to deploying a new ecosystem of metaverse digital marketing, building a new field for metaverse marketing, and accelerating metaverse development for enterprises and users.

About MetaFocus

MetaFocus is a one-stop metaverse content communication platform. The MetaFocus team has many years of marketing experience, and can provide customers with metaverse event planning, advertising, AMA, etc., to help companies reach metaverse users in depth.

