Cryptoindex.com listed on KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange

LONDON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptoindex.com , the leading index for investors in the crypto space, has announced that the KuCoin exchange has listed it as a tool for people looking to evaluate the performance and credibility of digital assets. Cryptoindex.com lets novice investors and experienced crypto enthusiasts access information on the 100 best-performing digital tokens and cryptocurrencies based on trading volumes and social media followings.

The KuCoin exchange reached unicorn status faster than any company in history (under four months) and achieved a billion-dollar valuation in large part due to its ability to choose tokens users are interested in—ones that have genuine potential blockchain applications. This will be further enhanced by Cryptoindex.com, which uses its proprietary AI technology Zorax to analyse tens of millions of trades and news announcements, letting investors view the top coins.

VJ Angleo, CEO at Cryptoindex.com, said: "The team at Cryptoindex.com is honoured to be listed on the KuCoin exchange and looks forward to providing its investors with insights based on data analysis, volume trades, predictive analytics, and social media investor sentiment. As investors become increasingly bullish on cryptocurrency, we will be able to provide the right platform and tools to properly assess and engage in this rapidly evolving area of finance."

Michael Gan, CEO at KuCoin, commented: "As the People's Exchange, we are committed to providing secure and reliable trading to retail traders and institutional investors. The Cryptoindex.com team is dedicated to helping traders of all kinds make better investments. We are happy to work with them to reach this goal."

Cryptoindex.com is the result of a comprehensive analysis of over 1,800 coins subjected to fixed filters. Over 33 Terabytes of data is analysed to extract over 200 factors to create a refined ranking, which is then put into a neural network to create a final rating. Cryptoindex.com is composed of the top 100. Re-evaluation happens monthly; on average, the index changes 12%.

The index aims to improve information access and transparency for investors, particularly since the traditional financial services sector is accustomed to greater disclosure and regulation. Cryptoindex.com goes to the heart of the crypto universe while offering a methodology fully suited to the needs and requirements of heavily regulated asset managers, institutional and professional investors. The CIX100 index has outperformed Bitcoin over the last 30 days.

SOURCE Cryptoindex